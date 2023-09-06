NASCAR

Impressive Derek Kraus will drive for Kaulig Racing in Kansas’ NASCAR Xfinity race

Modified Sep 06, 2023
Kaulig Racing announced that Derek Kraus has returned to NASCAR, entering the Xfinity Series race at the Kansas Speedway this week. Kraus, who has impressed in a part-time Xfinity schedule, will drive team’s #10 Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9.

The 22-year-old Stratford, Wisconsin-native has scored two top-10 finishes in the four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. His best finish of eighth-place came at Martinsville Speedway in April for Kaulig Racing.

Kraus has never raced in NASCAR's second tier series previously, which is what makes his solid start impressive. Hardscrape Construction Inc. will be the primary sponsor for Kraus’s ride at Kansas Speedway.

Kaulig Racing announced the news though a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption, which reads:

“We’re excited to have @derek9kraus return to our Xfinity program this weekend at @kansasspeedway!

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, Derek Kraus has made two starts in the Truck Series this season. His best finish of P8 in the series came at The Milwaukee a couple of weeks ago, driving the #7 car for Spire Motorsports.

In a six-year-long Truck Series career, Kraus has made 74 career starts and scored four top-five and 26 total top-10 finishes, including four poles. His career-best performance of P2 came at the Darlington Raceway in 2020.

Entry list: 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

Look at the entry list for the final race of the regular season at Kansas Speedway:

  1. Cole Custer
  2. Blaine Perkins
  3. Dawson Cram
  4. Mason Massey
  5. Sam Mayer
  6. Sheldon Creed
  7. Garrett Smithley
  8. Brennan Poole
  9. Justin Allgaier
  10. Josh Berry
  11. Brandon Jones
  12. Derek Kraus
  13. Daniel Hemric
  14. Chandler Smith
  15. Sammy Smith
  16. Joe Graf, Jr.
  17. John Hunter Nemechek
  18. Austin Hill
  19. Connor Mosack
  20. Brett Moffitt
  21. Kaz Grala
  22. Jeb Burton
  23. CJ McLaughlin
  24. Kyle Sieg
  25. Parker Retzlaff
  26. TBA
  27. Nick Leitz
  28. Ryan Sieg
  29. Ryan Ellis
  30. Leland Honeyman
  31. Rajah Caruth
  32. Parker Kligerman
  33. Jeremy Clements
  34. Matt Mills
  35. Timmy Hill
  36. TBA
  37. Anthony Alfredo
  38. Kyle Weatherman
  39. Josh Williams
  40. Riley Herbst

Catch Derek Kraus at the Kansas Speedway in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale. The event will kick-off at 3 pm ET and can be watched on NBC and MRN.

