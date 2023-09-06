Impressive Derek Kraus will drive for Kaulig Racing in Kansas’ NASCAR Xfinity race

Kaulig Racing announced that Derek Kraus has returned to NASCAR, entering the Xfinity Series race at the Kansas Speedway this week. Kraus, who has impressed in a part-time Xfinity schedule, will drive team’s #10 Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9.

The 22-year-old Stratford, Wisconsin-native has scored two top-10 finishes in the four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. His best finish of eighth-place came at Martinsville Speedway in April for Kaulig Racing.

Kraus has never raced in NASCAR's second tier series previously, which is what makes his solid start impressive. Hardscrape Construction Inc. will be the primary sponsor for Kraus’s ride at Kansas Speedway.

Kaulig Racing announced the news though a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption, which reads:

“We’re excited to have @derek9kraus return to our Xfinity program this weekend at @kansasspeedway!

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, Derek Kraus has made two starts in the Truck Series this season. His best finish of P8 in the series came at The Milwaukee a couple of weeks ago, driving the #7 car for Spire Motorsports.

In a six-year-long Truck Series career, Kraus has made 74 career starts and scored four top-five and 26 total top-10 finishes, including four poles. His career-best performance of P2 came at the Darlington Raceway in 2020.

Entry list: 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

Look at the entry list for the final race of the regular season at Kansas Speedway:

Cole Custer Blaine Perkins Dawson Cram Mason Massey Sam Mayer Sheldon Creed Garrett Smithley Brennan Poole Justin Allgaier Josh Berry Brandon Jones Derek Kraus Daniel Hemric Chandler Smith Sammy Smith Joe Graf, Jr. John Hunter Nemechek Austin Hill Connor Mosack Brett Moffitt Kaz Grala Jeb Burton CJ McLaughlin Kyle Sieg Parker Retzlaff TBA Nick Leitz Ryan Sieg Ryan Ellis Leland Honeyman Rajah Caruth Parker Kligerman Jeremy Clements Matt Mills Timmy Hill TBA Anthony Alfredo Kyle Weatherman Josh Williams Riley Herbst

Catch Derek Kraus at the Kansas Speedway in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale. The event will kick-off at 3 pm ET and can be watched on NBC and MRN.