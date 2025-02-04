“In curlers and no makeup”: JRM co-owner Kelley Earnhardt gets ‘real’ with candid selfie on her way to work in latest IG update

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared her look while driving to work. Kelley is the CEO of JR Motorsports (JRM), a team she co-owns with her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr, husband L.W. Miller and Rick Hendrick.

In her Instagram story on Tuesday, Kelley posted a selfie on her way to work and wrote:

"Rolling to work @jrmotorrsports in curlers and no makeup, and trash boxes in my backseat."

Kelley's story on February 4. Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

Kelley has a degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina and worked at Action Performance, a NASCAR merchandising company for years before joining in as manager and co-owner at JRM in the early 2000s.

Trending

JRM currently fields four full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has won four championships in the series with Chase Elliott (2014), William Byron (2017), Tyler Reddick (2018) and Justin Allgaier (2024), over two decades. Allgaier will attempt the team's first Cup Series debut in the No, 40 car as an open entry at the 2025 Daytona 500 this month.

"People still talk about that throughout the industry" - Kelley Earnhardt reflects on learning to value people from Dale Earnhardt

Kelley Earnhardt talked about how she learned to appreciate and value people at work from her father, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

In a clip from her podcast "Business of Motorsports" with guest RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski posted on Instagram on Jan. 25, Kelley shared her father's contribution to positive a work culture.

"Our best asset right now is our people. You know, Mr. Hendrick has always ... I've learned very much from him in terms of investing and retaining very good people ... And I learned that from my dad ... I still hear stories, 'cause, you know, we have employees at RFK that were at DEI in the late '90s and early 2000s," Kelley Earnhardt said.

"One of the stories I hear often times from them is how your dad used to greet people when they drove in the morning. People still talk about that throughout the industry. Like, that's one of those kinds of legends, yeah, of employment. It matters. It shows you how, 20 some years, 25 some years later for a lot of these people, right? And they still remember."

Dale Earnhardt, Inc. was started by Earnhardt Sr. in the early 1980s. The team faced money problems after he died in a car crash in 2001 and merged with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2009.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback