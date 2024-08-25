In Photo: Kyle Busch's wife Samantha makes fashion statement at Daytona in denim chic

Samantha Busch, the wife of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, was spotted accompanying her husband at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway. She was dressed in a timeless denim outfit. Busch finished in second place after a hard-fought battle with Harrison Burton.

Samantha, a native of St. John, Indiana, married the Richard Childress Racing driver on New Year's Eve in 2010. The couple is now proud parents to two children: a nine-year-old son, Brexton, and a two-year-old daughter, Lennix.

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha Busch shared a series of photos featuring her husband, Kyle Busch, and their daughter, Lennix. Samantha was seen wearing a stylish split-thigh cami denim dress, which she accessorized with a leopard print belt and high-block heels. Lennix also made a fashion statement with her adorable croissant print top and denim skirt. Samantha captioned the post,

"Last night was an absolute 💔 wanted it so bad for the 🎱 team after the luck we’ve had this year. Luckily Lennix can always put a smile on our faces even on the disappointing days. And note yes momma found her a 🥐 onesie for the @cheddarskitchen race 😃 #nascar #daytona #racing #racelife #family #familytime"

Meanwhile, Busch narrowly missed his maiden win of the season at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. The 39-year-old was in the lead with two laps to go but lost it to Wood Brothers Racing driver Burton after the white flag. Burton claimed his first Cup Series win with a narrow margin of 0.047 seconds over Busch.

Kyle Busch reflectS on his recent Daytona finish

Veteran driver Kyle Busch is on the verge of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since his full-time Cup Series debut, with only one race to go before NASCAR transitions to the 2024 playoff rounds.

In a post-race interview, Busch discussed his feelings about missing the Daytona win. He said (via PRN Live on X),

"Finished second, it's all good. We were really, really, really lucky to miss those crashes tonight... Was hoping we could get those free No. 8 specials at @cheddarskitchen but it wasn't meant to be. We'll regroup and come back next week."

Here's a look at the final lap battle at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race in Daytona:

Busch, who had a stellar debut season with RCR in 2023, securing three wins in his first 15 races, has faced a slump this year. Despite four top-fives and eight top-10 finishes in 25 starts, his five DNFs in seven consecutive races mark his worst season in two decades of Cup Series competition.

NASCAR will conclude the regular season with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 1.

