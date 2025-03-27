In Photos: $90M-worth Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett poses next to the Batmobile and other iconic movie rides at fundraiser 

NHRA top fuel driver Leah Pruett, was seen alongside her husband and $90 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) ex-NASCAR driver Tony Stewart at a recent fundraising event in Washington. Pruett posed for the camera standing next to several iconic rides seen in movies, including the fan-favourite “Batmobile.”

The fundraiser aimed at educating people about the evils of substance abuse and urged communities to “destigmatize” addiction. Pruett shared several moments from the event on Instagram, with her caption reading:

“Grand Theft… that is what addiction is. Addiction is the thief of joy, health, relationships, and sometimes life. Tonight we spent time speaking at the @raycerudeenfoundation event in Washington, diving deep into their mission of empowering communities to destigmatize addiction, so that prevention, treatment, and recovery can be possible sooner.”

“The fight against fentanyl is real, and I believe we all know someone fighting a substance addiction problem right now. If you would like help or more information, please visit AddictionHelpFinder.org,” Pruett further mentioned.

Leah Pruett is currently on a temporary break due to motherhood, having given birth her son Dominic. Tony Stewart is currently filling in for the 36-year-old in her Top Fuel car, allowing her to look after little Dominic.

As of now, Stewart sits sixth with 107 points, 112 behind leader Shawn Langdon. Next, he will be seen at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, scheduled between March 27 and March 30. Following that, is the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at “The Strip” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 11-13.

Tony Stewart is the only driver in history with championships in NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC. To this day, he remains the only driver to run all 1,100 miles of the Indy 500 and the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, something he achieved back in 2001.

Tony Stewart’s wife Leah reflects on “two different types of love” amid hiatus from NHRA career

Leah Pruett is a new mother, so she is still getting the hang of raising a baby. However, Dominic makes her life feel like a blessing. Her love for racing is undying, but her affection towards Dominic is a different kind of love.

She is finding joy in balancing her love for racing and her love for her child. Pruett said in a statement (via Autoweek),

“Finding this balance between constantly comparing my love for racing and love for Dominic, and there's two different types of love. But I feel like I have won the absolute lottery (with) a beautiful baby, an incredible team on both sides, incredible partners, and I couldn't be happier.”

“From a mother's standpoint, I'm learning all that, and I'm enjoying it because of what's surrounding us and the team and the support that we have and that we have right now. I'm absolutely loving it,” she added.

Pruett’s NHRA team, Tony Stewart Racing, signed a multi-year contract extension with Dodge/Stellantis earlier this month. But safe to say that she won’t be racing for the foreseeable future.

