IN PHOTOS: AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shares adorable moments of son Aero at Charlotte Xfinity event

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara Meador shared photos of their son Aero James enjoying the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on her Instagram page. She posted these special moments as stories on the popular photo-sharing platform.

AJ 'The Dinger' Allmendinger is a professional stock car racer, driving full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is considered one of the most talented road course drivers on the grid and has experience in both open-wheel and stock-car formats. Since making his debut in 2007, the California-based driver has racked up 3 wins in the Cup Series and 17 wins in the Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger first met Tara Meador during the Indianapolis 500 race weekend in 2015. After dating for over four years, the couple got married in December 2019. On September 8th, 2023, the #16 Kaulig Racing driver announced the arrival of their firstborn son, Aero James on X. Allmendinger said:

"It might have taken a bit longer than we expected, but @_TaraLea and I are so thrilled to have our little boy Aero James Allmendinger finally arrive into our family at 1131am this morning. Momma and baby are doing amazing. Thank you to everyone that was so positive through this."

Now, as Aero James has turned 8 months old, Tara Meador took him along to Charlotte Motor Speedway to watch the Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race. She has shared photos of the baby Allmendinger as stories on her Instagram page. Take a look at the photos:

Tara and AJ Allmendinger with Aero James

Apart from their son, the couple are pet parents to a French bulldog named Xena and a now-deceased cat named Mr. Tickles. Mr. Tickles even had his own X account, albeit managed by Tara Allmendinger.

A brief look at AJ Allmendinger's 2024 season so far

AJ Allmendinger had a lukewarm start to his 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, managing three top-10 finishes (Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Circuit of The Americas) in the first five races.

Since then, the 42-year-old racer has managed to accumulate a total of 347 points and currently stands in 6th position in the driver's championship (107 points behind the leader, Austin Hill). The highlights of Allmendinger's 2024 season are Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, and the recently concluded Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he finished 6th, 4th, 6th, and 5th, respectively.

With the season around the halfway point, the #16 driver seems to be looking forward to ending his winless streak soon.