In Photos: AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara shares throwback moments from husband’s Rolex 24 days 

With the 2025 Rolex 24 underway this weekend, NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara Allmendinger, took to her social media to share throwback images from her husband's entries into the endurance race. The driver has participated in the 24 Hours of Daytona 14 times with the Meyer Shank Racing team and its multiple iterations.

On her Instagram, Tara shared photos from the 43-year-old's entries into the race from 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020, tagging her husband and Meyer Shank Racing. One of the images featured AJ and his teammates from his 2015 run at Daytona including Matt McMurray, Oswaldo Negri Jr., and John Pew.

Tara Allmendinger's Instagram story featuring her husband's 2015 team at the Rolex 24 - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

A similar driver line-up for MSR entered the following year as well except Matt McMurray, who was replaced by Olivier Pla.

Tara Allmendinger's Instagram story featuring her husband's 2016 team at the Rolex 24 - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

The driver's wife also shared images featuring her husband in the garage, as well as giving an interview for NBC Sports in 2020.

Tara Allmendinger's Instagram story featuring her husband in the garage at the Rolex 24 - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

Tara Allmendinger's Instagram story featuring AJ Allmendinger giving an interview at the Rolex 24 - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

Out of the 14 times AJ Allmendinger has entered the Rolex 24, he has achieved a single victory with MSR during the 2012 season, as well as securing podium finishes with the team in his debut year of 2006 and then in 2013.

AJ and Tara Allmendinger married in 2019, and have one child together. A son, Aero James Allmendinger, was born in September 2023.

AJ Allmendinger describes his race-winning experience at the Rolex 24

AJ Allmendinger celebrates with car owner Michael Shank after winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

AJ Allmendinger scored a win at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2012, driving for Michael Shank Racing (now Meyer Shank Racing) alongside Oswaldo Negri Jr., John Pew and Justin Wilson. Allmendinger, driving the #60 car for the team, led the last 23 laps of the race, crossing the line first for the team after driving the final 2 hours and 45 minutes of the endurance challenge.

Speaking after his win, Allmendinger described his experience as extremely enjoyable.

"I feel very fortunate. This is why I love racing so much."

"That was the most fun three hours of racing I've ever had. I went flat-out. That was fun. It was a good time. I knew every lap I had to drive my butt off. I never try to give myself a lot of credit, but that was some of the best three hours of driving in my life." [via The Florida Times Union]

AJ Allmendinger and his teammates secured MSR's first-ever win at the Rolex 24, as well as having driven a Ford-powered car to victory for the fourth time in the history of the race.

