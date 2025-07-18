  • NASCAR
Alex Bowman's girlfriend joins No. 48 driver for a boat day in a stylish pink look and viral 'Delulu' cap

By Mayank Shukla
Modified Jul 18, 2025 16:23 GMT
Chloe Henderson, the girlfriend of NASCAR #48 star Alex Bowman, was recently seen on a trip with the driver and some friends. She wore a pink bikini, which stunned fans of the couple.

The couple publicly made their relationship known in September 2023 with posts of their Malibu vacation photos and videos. Since they have been together, Henderson has become a recognisable face to the NASCAR fan base as she has made appearances with Bowman at the racetrack often, and has even celebrated with him in victory lane.

Professionally, Chloe is a hairdresser located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chloe shares a love for animals with Bowman and has reportedly aided Bowman in caring for their dogs Finn, Merle and Huck. In interviews, Bowman has commented about their mutual love for rescuing and raising dogs, and the two, once in a while, have shared some comical pet-related content.

Their friend, Autumn Brook Darraq, shared the pictures of her friends, including Alex Bowman and Chloe Henderson, on Instagram with the caption:

"it’s giving summer 2k25"
Alex Bowman began his eighth consecutive year as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver in 2025. As he started his year off coming off a win in 2024, he hoped to build on that win and find some momentum to get him back to being one of the best drivers in the series. Bowman raced in every Cup event to date, generally running in the top half of the field.

He was able to put together multiple top-tens and top-fives, including a second-place finish at Homestead-Miami and a third-place run at Atlanta. He also had very strong qualifying efforts and placed first at Bristol and Homestead as pole positions. Further, his average day start improved to an average start of 16.5, which supported his performance and a very strong pace overall.

Alex Bowman recalls chaotic day when girlfriend accidentally let snake into their home

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Alex Bowman recounted a chaotic and memorable morning involving his girlfriend, Chloe, and an unexpected encounter with a snake in their backyard. As they were getting ready to leave for Chicago, Bowman was startled by Chloe’s cries. Initially, he assumed there had been an accident, like a car crash or a dog fight, but soon learned the cause was a snake that had appeared in front of their door just after Chloe let their dogs outside.

"I come running out and Chloe is crying, and there’s a snake somewhere. I’m like, 'Well, where is the snake?' She’s like, 'Well, I don’t know where the snake is, but there was a snake,'" he said.

Chloe, visibly upset and unable to pinpoint the snake’s location after her initial sighting, left Bowman to search for the reptile. The search lasted about 45 minutes, with Bowman nearly giving up before he finally spotted the snake just a few feet away. Utilizing a pool skimmer, Bowman carefully picked up the snake and safely moved it back into its natural habitat, allowing the couple to calm down and carry on with their day.

