In photos: Danica Patrick shows off her bold outfits from the Burning Man festival 

Former NASCAR driver turned pundit Danica Patrick has been spending her time at the Burning Man Festival in Nevada. The 43-year-old shared a carousel of photos, flaunting her recent visit to the week-long celebration.The Burning Man festival has been a staple for many people across the United States to attend over the past almost four decades. Moreover, this year, former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Patrick also took to the Nevada desert again this year, after being a part of the festival last year as well.Sharing out her outfits for the Burning Man festival, she captioned her Instagram post:&quot;Maybe I am a little bougie…. But a sunset picnic on the playa is a vibe! 😜&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Danica Patrick is the most successful female driver to have graced the field in the stock car racing scene.Danica Patrick reveals one thing that she doesn't care about in her post-NASCAR careerDanica Patrick at the Formula One Pirelli Grand Prix Du Canada - Source: ImagnDanica Patrick participated in 191 races in the premier league of NASCAR in her career spanning seven years. She became the first-ever driver to claim a pole position in the championship, that too at the flagship, Daytona 500 in 2013.However, she was unable to win a race in the series, a feat that he had achieved in IndyCar in the late 2000s. While she voluntarily decided to jump ships to the stock car racing sphere, the Beloit-born driver soon found herself floundering for results in the championship.While she retired from NASCAR after her final start at the 2018 Daytona 500, talking about the hectic schedule of the sport and how the frustration of the lack of results caught up to her, she said on the Believe in the Good podcast:&quot;What I don't care I mean the schedules it's your whole life. It's relentless. It’s so nice to not care so much about every little thing all the time. Like who gives a sh*t about the one practice or the one qualifying or even the one race? There's so many of them. But I did like it's so stressful and there's only one person that wins every weekend and there's only one person that's quickest in every session, every qualifying like and it's usually not yourself.&quot;&quot;[Kyle] Larson won eleven one year. That’s 11 out of 38. Even if you win the most, you still lose more than you win by a landslide, right? It’s just a lot of frustration. I don’t miss that.&quot;On the other hand, since she bade adieu to racing, Danica Patrick has gone on to pick commentary gigs in the F1 and the IndyCar realm. She is often present at F1 races in the North and South American races for Sky Sports, while the 43-year-old made her last appearance in IndyCar at the Indy 500 in May.