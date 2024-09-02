In Photos: Gianna Tulio's bachelorette trip highlights including a boat day with Erin Blaney and friends

Gianna Tulio, the fiancée of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, recently celebrated her bachelorette party on a private boat cruise. The trip included a fun ride with friends and family.

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, had been dating Gianna Tulio for over three years before the couple got engaged last year in December. Ohio native Ryan is the son of Dave Blaney, a former NASCAR driver, and currently drives the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske.

Tulio recently shared pictures of her bachelorette trip on Instagram. The day featured a private party by Carolina Cabana Cruises, a tour agency in Charleston.

"Wifey in the making," wrote Tulio.

Tulio's bachelorette day in South Carolina was full of beautiful scenery with dancing, singing and swimming. Coastline Coaches, the coach Tulio used, shared their excitement with a video on Instagram, writing:

“We had an absolute blast driving the beautiful Gianna Tulio and her crew to @carolinacabanacruises for her bachelorette trip! The perfect boat day started with a smooth and relaxing ride, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration. Thank you for choosing Coastline Coaches to be part of your special day, Gianna!”

Among the attendees was Ryan’s sister, Erin Blaney. Erin, who is dating NASCAR driver William Byron, is an executive of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. She also posted photos of the private cruise on Instagram.

"The best time celebrating our bride to be ♥️💍 🤍" wrote Erin Blaney.

"Happy race day" - Gianna Tulio wishes Ryan Blaney

Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney got engaged on December 12, 2023. Tulio, from South Florida, is a model who often posts photos supporting Blaney.

Tulio has been the Hooters calendar cover girl for nearly two years and was a Management Supervisor at Hooters for four years. Her career took off after she was named Miss June in the 2019 Hooters calendar and won the Most Photogenic award. She also works as a fashion designer for Tortuga Bikini.

Tulio also shared a picture on her Instagram story wishing Blaney for the Cup Series race this Sunday.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway saw a crash between Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. on the second lap. Truex Jr. made a mistake while racing William Byron. He oversteered through a corner and collided with Blaney, who was right behind him. Both cars hit the wall and were badly damaged.

