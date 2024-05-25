IN PHOTOS: Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty shares glimpse of their engagement party

NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently shared a peek into the couple's recent engagement celebration. Petty's Instagram post showed adorable moments involving their friends and families.

Wood Brothers Racing's driver Burton popped the question to his then-girlfriend Petty earlier on March 27. As the #21 Ford driver heads towards the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, Burton and Petty's families threw an engagement party for the couple.

Jenna Petty shared the joyous moment of the celebration on her Instagram handle, captioning:

"Engagement party of our dreams🩵🦋"

The Huntersville, North Carolina native Burton, and Petty's friends shared a glimpse of the party in their Instagram stories.

"Loved celebrating @jennapetty and @harrisonburton12 the other night."

An Instagram story of Jenna Petty along with her friend

Petty also mentioned the intricacies of the engagement party done by her parents on her Instagram story, such as the engaged couple's name and date of the party printed on a water bottle. She wrote:

"Mom & dad don't miss the detail..."

A water bottle with a print of the engaged couple's name (Jenna Petty's IG story)

Petty also posted a collage that involved photos of friends and family, who shared the significant moment in good spirits.

Jenna Petty's Instagram Story

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty have been quite open about their relationship with each other on social media. She is a dancer at the North Carolina-based dance school, Dance Productions - The Remix. She is also a graduate of High Point University, affiliated with the United Methodist Church in North Carolina.

Harrison Burton discusses his relationship with Jeff Burton

Harrison Burton is a full-time Cup Series driver piloting the #21 Ford Mustang. The 23-year-old is a second-generation NASCAR driver. He is the son of former NASCAR driver turned analyst Jeff Burton, nicknamed, 'the Mayor'. His family also includes drivers like Ward Burton and Jeb Burton.

In a recent conversation with NASCAR on Fox, Burton was asked about the "pointers" he gets from his father.

"I think there's times when he's very useful and you know with his racing IQ he's been around for so long. He's seen it all. He's done it all If I didn't use him as a resource, you know in my racing career I'd be done," Burton said (at 0:08).

Burton added (at 0:22):

"I have to find out things for myself I have to do things for myself and the way we race and the things we do now is very different from when he was around."

#21 Ford driver Burton is yet to make a mark in his Cup Series career. In his third full-time Cup Series season with Wood Brothers, Burton has 144 points under his belt with one top-ten finish so far.

NASCAR heads towards the 14th race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26.