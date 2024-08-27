In Photos: Jenna Petty gives a peek into dinner celebration for fiancé Harrison Burton’s Daytona win

Jenna Petty recently shared pictures celebrating her fiancé Harrison Burton's big win at Daytona. The couple, who have been together for nearly seven years, celebrated the special occasion with a dinner with friends.

Burton's win last Saturday (August 24) night at the Daytona International Speedway was surprising and dramatic. The 23-year-old passed Kyle Busch on the final lap to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Petty, who graduated from High Point University, works as a dancer and the couple announced their engagement in March this year. In her latest stories on Instagram, she shared pictures of the gathering.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story

Several friends attended the celebratory dinner to toast Burton's Coke Zero Sugar 400 win.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story

Their friend Alexis Eckerson also congratulated Burton and Petty on the win.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story

The Daytona win is a big achievement for Burton and his team. The North Carolina native needed this win after his Cup Series career had not gone as expected. The win also marked the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing. The team earned their last Cup Series victory in June 2017 at Pocono Raceway with Ryan Blaney. Winning a regular season race has greatly helped their financial situation.

However, the No. 21 Ford driver, Harrison Burton has had a tough time since joining Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. He finished 27th in the standings in his rookie year and dropped to 31st last year.

Unfortunately, Wood Brothers Racing announced last month that they will be replacing Harrison Burton for the 2025 season with Josh Berry.

"It was all worth it" - Jenna Petty on Harrison Burton's first Cup Series win

Jenna Petty, who was born in North Carolina, works with Dance Productions - The Remix. She is active on social media and shares her personal life. In a latest Instagram post, she celebrated the win and wrote about her time with Burton.

"3 years of heartbreak, hardships, and horrible luck led to this moment. this surreal moment where it was all worth it."

22-year-old Petty also shared her thoughts after Burton qualified for the 2024 playoffs. In a recent video uploaded on X, she opened up about the tough times Harrison Burton has faced over the last three years.

"There's so many things that you don't see us go through at the racetrack these past three years and going into this [race], he was so confident. So to watch him kind of go backwards as these past three years has been challenging. We worked on, trying to instill in him [confidence] week by week," Petty said (0:28).

