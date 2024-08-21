In Photos: Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares the ornaments she wore during recent Italy trip

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch went on a family vacation with wife Samantha and their two children during the NASCAR two-week break in early August. The couple explored various Italian cities like Milan, Rome, and Capri. Samantha recently shared some ornament pieces she wore during the trip.

Samantha, who is a lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur, posted her European travel pictures online. Previously, she had shared images of the surroundings and food. Now, in a series of recent Instagram stories, Samantha has posted pictures of herself posing with stylish necklaces and bracelets that she wore on the trip. Her accessories featured colorful Italian designs that matched her outfits. She also included the names and prices of the jewelry.

Samantha donned the "Scarlett Necklace" along with the "Vintage Coco Necklace" on her wrists as a bracelet.

Trending

Samantha Busch's Instagram story

In another photo, she can be seen wearing the $34 "Sorrento Nights" beaded necklace and the $38 "Italian Coast" resin necklace. On the Amalfi Coast, she paired a $44 "Heart and Amore" necklace with a $28 turquoise piece.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story

Kyle Busch's top 5 finish in Michigan

Kyle Busch finished in a solid fourth place at the latest Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro was fast and his team’s pit strategy gave him an advantage.

This was his first top-5 finish this season and ended a tough 13-race streak since the Wurth 400 at Dover in April. Kyle Busch praised his team's efforts and pit strategy after the race.

"It was a good day overall for our No. 8 team. Maybe it needed a tick more speed, but it was a good top-eight car, so we got a little bit more out of that with the Lucas Oil Chevrolet,” Busch said.

Expand Tweet

After the FireKeepers Casino 400, Busch also took to social media to criticize Keselowski for a move he made during the race. He commented on the above NASCAR post, saying:

"What the f**k was the 6 doing?!"

Expand Tweet

On the second overtime restart, Keselowski slowed down unexpectedly while on the outside lane. This caused his No. 6 Ford to bump into Busch’s No. 8 Chevy and create a mess for the drivers behind them, including William Byron who was in the lead on the outside.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is still 93 points below the cut-off line. He can only advance to the playoffs with a win at any of the next two races in Daytona and Darlington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback