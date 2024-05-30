IN PHOTOS: Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn stuns in coral gradient outfit from Indy 500 weekend

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn Larson (Sweet) flaunted a gorgeous pink, coral gradient outfit as her husband ventured on his career's first Indianapolis 500 race. She and the kids accompanied Larson as he attempted the Memorial Day Double of running the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Kyle Larson met Katelyn through the latter's brother, Brad Sweet. Brad and Larson together own the midweek High Limit Sprint Car Racing. Katelyn married Larson on September 26, 2018. Kyle Larson and Katelyn have three children: Owen Miyata Larson, Audrey Lane Larson, and Cooper Donald Larson.

Katelyn is an athlete herself. She competed in her first half marathon in 2019, where she completed 13.1 miles, as she claimed in an Instagram post back then. Before taking up running, Katelyn used to be an expert horse rider.

Currently, Katelyn Larson has 75k followers on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture of her family at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend and captioned it:

"A moment for the glam 🤪💎"

Several fans marveled at her outfit with one of them saying,

"Outfits on point mama 👏👏❤️❤️"

While another fan exclaimed,

"I'm loving that skirt 💞"

Besides being a public figure, Katelyn Larson is an advocate for her daughter, Audrey, as the little girl fights an autoimmune disease called alopecia, which results in hair loss. Audrey is also allergic to several things, including dairy.

Larson and Katelyn decided to make the world aware of their daughter's diagnosis to stand by people suffering from similar ailments. They also curated a t-shirt on Larson's online shopping store, the money from which was donated to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

Kyle Larson reveals his biggest fear about Katelyn Larson

Kyle Larson with his wife, Katelyn Larson at the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration

In an interview with The Athletic last year, the Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed what scared him the most about his wife Katelyn Larson. Kyle Larson went candid on what bothers him whenever his wife drives the car and he is in the passenger's seat.

"I'm not the passenger too often, but with Katelyn, when I'm the passenger, I'm really bad," said Larson. "When I'm with J.P. (manager Josh Peterman), I'm not too bad."

Kyle Larson is a 25-time NASCAR Cup race winner. However, when Larson is moved to the passenger's seat, he has his share of issues.

"With Katelyn, it's like, You're clear, get over" or “Pass these cars." I'm definitely driving from the passenger seat, but she rarely drives," he added.

Kyle Larson stands third in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 486 points to his credit and is 11 points ahead of Chase Elliott, his HMS teammate. Larson's next race is at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3.

