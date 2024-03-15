In Photos: NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio’s engagement celebration moments

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, and his fiance, Gianna Tulio, have been indulging in their engagement celebrations lately.

The duo dated for over three years before making their relationship official to the world. On December 12, 2023, fresh off his Cup Series title, the Team Penske driver and his then-girlfriend went on a getaway in Leavenworth, Washington.

It was on the snow-clad bridge where Ryan Blaney went down on his knee and proposed to Tulio. Gianna nodded to the 29-year-old's lifelong commitment request, following which she shared a post on her Instagram account and penned down their latest relationship status:

"12•12•23. I said yes to my forever 🕊️," Tulio wrote.

Shortly after Blaney reclaimed the P1 spot and ahead of his run at the upcoming Food City 500, scheduled to commence on Sunday, March 17, at 3.30 PM ET, his fiance has revealed a glimpse into their engagement celebration moments.

The 26-year-old posted a bunch of images on her Instagram story where she can be seen donning a pearl white gown.

Gianna Tulio wearing a white gown. Credits- https://www.instagram.com/giannatulio

In another image, she, along with her stylist, held a white jacket with 'BLANEY' neatly embroidered on it. Over and above his 500-lap run, Ryan seems to be gearing up for his wedding as well.

Gianna Tulio and the stylist holding a white jacket having BLANEY written on it. Credits-https://www.instagram.com/giannatulio

Ryan Blaney unravels his "worn out" outing as he retakes the lead as the title contender

The Shriners Children 500 was flagged off at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell clinched his first win of the 2024 Cup Series season. But for Ryan Blaney, it was his remarkable comeback from a P16 start to a third consecutive top-5 finish at the 1-mile oval.

After a tough battle with the likes of Brad Keselowski (P4), Ross Chastain (P6), and Martin Truex Jr (P7), Blaney sealed the P5 spot in the 312-lap dash. With his top-5 finish, the Ohio native climbed back to P1 in the Cup Series Standings and dethroned Kyle Larson.

Shortly after his adrenaline-packed outing on the PIR, the Team Penske driver reflected upon how the cautions led to an extremely exhausting weekend. He said (via Team Penske's official race report):

"All those cautions we had to restart way back behind the guys that pitted the stop before us. We just worked our tails off to get back to fifth from where we were. I am worn out. That is the most worn-out I have been in a long time."