In Photos: NASCAR star Toni Breidinger brings racing edge to NYFW 2025 in leather jacket and miniskirt

Toni Breidinger turned heads with her style statement during the recently concluded New York Fashion Week. The NASCAR driver donned a classic black leather jacket with a short, as she attended the gala fashion event that took place in New York City, United States from February 6-9, 2025.

Breidinger was a guest attendee for Coach, an American luxury fashion house, headquarters in New York. Coach specializes in designer handbags, wallets, and shoes, and Breidinger carried one of their handbags with her outfit.

The NASCAR driver uploaded a series of photos to her official social media account where she shared her outfit. She donned a black leather shapewear and paired it with a black short, and a black leather jacket. The 25-year-old wrapped up her outfit with a white boot.

Sharing the images from her fashion week outing on Instagram, she shared a post and wrote on the Meta-owned platform:

"Most amazing show. Thank you for having me @coach. #coachpartner #coachfall25 #nyfw.

Here's the post by Toni Breidinger on IG:

One of the stalwarts in women's racing, Toni Breidinger is currently racing full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. In November last year, Tricon Garage announced that they signed Breidinger for the 2025 Truck Series season under full-time obligation.

She will drive the #5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry alongside fellow full-time teammates Tanner Gray and Corey Heim. Sunoco, Celcius, Raising Cane's and Toyota will continue to sponsor Toni Breidinger for the season.

When Toni Breidinger revealed how fashion helped her racing career

Toni Breidinger waves to fans as she walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Source: Getty

During an interview with Forbes in December last year, Toni Breidinger touched upon how she 'leveraged' modeling or fashion to continue racing in various disciplines. Speaking about this, the Truck Series driver said,

“It's kind of funny, cause everyone's like ‘oh, you have to do one thing. You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can't do both."

“They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel…they kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I'm able to balance them really well.”

Besides being a top female racing driver, Breidinger is also a big-time fashion influencer who worked with organizations such as IMG Models, GAP, and Victoria's Secret. She boasts over five million followers on social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok.

While she turns heads with fashion, she is also a remarkable racing driver. Breidinger has 19 USAC racing victories, which is the most by a female driver. The Bay Area native is also a noted driver in the Late Model Stock Series and Toyota GR Cup racing disciplines.

