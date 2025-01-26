In Photos: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shares glimpses from the electrifying atmosphere of the AMA Supercross championship 

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently attended the motorcycle racing series at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Stenhouse Jr. competes full-time in the Cup Series for Hyak Motorsports (previously JTG Daugherty Racing).

The dirt bike rider and fan visited Anaheim for the first time and in a series of stories on Instagram, shared the atmosphere of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Stenhouse Jr's Instagram story (January 26). Image: @stenhousejr on Instagram

Stenhouse Jr. also talked about attending the Supercross event with his busy schedule during an interview with 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst at the stadium.

"First time in Anaheim. I tried to make the A1, my schedule didn't work out but definitely glad to be here," Stenhouse Jr. said.

Stenhouse Jr. finished the last season in 25th place with three top fives and six top 10 finishes, with one win at Talladega. He will return to the Cup Series for his 13th full-time season at the Clash at Bowman Gray in the No. 47 Chevrolet next week.

Stenhouse Jr. debuted in the Cup Series in 2011 and joined Roush Fenway Racing the following year, where he ran for seven full-time seasons but was replaced by Chris Buescher. The Memphis, Tennessee native then moved to JTG Daugherty Racing, which rebranded to Hyak Motorsports this year, in the No. 47 car.

Stenhouse Jr. has collected four wins and 60 top-10 finishes in the series so far.

"Trying to get them in victory lane this year" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on 'longtime supporter' joining HYAK Motorsports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced a sponsorship deal with SunnyD (Sunny Delight) for the 2025 NASCAR season after another long-time sponsor, Kroger ended its deal with the team and started supporting Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing. SunnyD, which started its partnership with Stenhouse Jr. in the 2016 Cup and Xfinity Series races at Roush Fenway Racing, will sponsor five races for HYAK Motorsports.

Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro will sport the beverage company's logo at Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"SunnyD has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my career. We’ve become family. I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship at Hyak Motorsports and trying to get them in victory lane this year," Stenhouse said in a statement.

Stenhouse Jr. will have Hungry Jack as a sponsor for a race in Atlanta. The season will begin with the exhibition race, Cook Out Clash on February 2 and the first points race, Daytona 500 on February 16.

