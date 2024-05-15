IN PHOTOS: Samantha Busch poses in a striking all-pink outfit with Kyle Busch and kids at Darlington

Samantha Busch was recently seen donning a pink dress at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on May 12.

Samantha, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with her husband and their kids Brexton and Lennix. She also penned a heartfelt message on the occasion of Mother's Day, with the post captioned:

"Thank you for making me a Mom. It wasn’t easy to get you both here and I will always be beyond grateful that you are my sweet babies that have filled our lives with so much happiness. You both bring a smile to my face daily, have made me stronger and a better person in so many ways, you are my greatest accomplishments. I thank God I get to love on you, be there for you, help you learn and grow. I will always be your biggest cheerleader and support. Love you Brexton and Lennix 🩷"

The couple first met in 2007 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway which was Samantha's first time at a racetrack working for a promotional model agency for Chevrolet. They then started dating in 2008 and exchanged vows on New Year's Eve of 2010 in Chicago.

Gushing over her all-pink outfit on a sunny day, Samantha recently posted another set of pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption:

"I thought the outfit & sunnies deserved another moment on the feed 🤩"

Samantha Busch is a lifestyle blogger, author, entrepreneur and IVF advocate. She suffered from infertility issues during their first child's birth and then benefitted from IVF and welcomed their son Brexton on May 18, 2015. Since then, the couple has been vocal about their struggles and infertility. A few years later, they had their second child Lennix on May 10, 2022, via surrogacy.

"Such an incredible blessing" - Kyle Busch's wife wrote on her daughter's birthday

The Richard Childress Racing driver's wife shared an Instagram reel that shows adorable moments of their daughter along with a heartwarming message on Lennix's second birthday.

The caption of the Instagram post read:

"My sweet baby girl, the time has passed too fast. We tried so hard to have you here and you have been such an incredible blessing to us. You are so full of sass and personality, incredibly smart and you bring a smile to all of our faces daily. We love you Lenni! 💕"

The #8 Chevy driver for RCR is currently on a winless draught since June 4, 2023. After a P27 finish at Darlington Raceway on May 12, Busch sits at the 13th spot in the overall Cup Series standings with two top-fives and five top-tens after 13 starts this 2024 season.

The NASCAR Cup Series is now headed towards the much-awaited All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17-19 weekend.