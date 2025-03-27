In Pictures: Erik Jones' wife Holly shares heartwarming moments with their four-month-old son

NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones and his wife, Holly, recently celebrated their son, David turning four months old on social media. Erik and Holly started dating in 2018 and got married in August 2023. The couple welcomed their first son, David, a day before Thanksgiving, on November 27 last year.

Holly shared pictures of their four-month-old son in her latest post on Instagram and wrote:

"David AKA Big Papa is 4 months old! He loves sitting outside and feeling the wind in his non existent hair. He is a morning person unlike mom. He attended his first foundation event. He has racked up 5,092 sky miles. He’s a real hoot and we are so lucky!"

Holly announced their son's birth on social media and posted pictures with the newborn. She also shares a dog named Oscar with Erik Jones.

"Thanksgiving looked a little different for us this year…David Wayne Jones was born 11/27 at 12:11 PM ❤️ Labor didn’t go exactly according to plan, but mom and baby are both good and healthy! Cannot wait to get home for Oscar to meet his new little brother," Holly wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Erik Jones is currently in his 9th full-time season in the Cup Series. The 28-year-old drives the No. 43 Toyota full-time for Legacy Motor Club and is currently ranked 23rd in the points table this season.

"Heading home with this guy" - Erik Jones on traveling with his son after Homestead-Miami Cup race

Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Family Dollar Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Getty

Erik Jones has had three top-20 finishes in the 2025 NASCAR Cup season. His best finish was 12th place at the season-opening Daytona 500. Jones started last Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 in 36th place in the 37-car field at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished the race in 15th place.

The Byron, Michigan native currently lives in North Carolina with his family. Jones shared a picture with his son David on a flight home following the NASCAR Cup race in South Florida, earlier this week and wrote:

"P15 and heading home with this guy."

Erik Jones earned his first pole position at Bristol during his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season in 2017 with Furniture Row Racing. He won his first Cup Series race at Daytona the following year with Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021, which later became Legacy Motor Club.

His last win in the series came at Darlington in 2022, giving the No. 43 car its first win since 2014. In 2024, he suffered a back injury in a crash at Talladega and completed the season outside the top 25 for the second time in a row.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will move to Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season, this Sunday.

