In Pictures: Hailie Deegan’s former $4,500,000 villa now listed for sale by NASCAR star Kyle Busch

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has listed his lavish North Carolina estate for sale at $4.5 million, previously owned by Indy NXT racer Hailie Deegan. The property features a sprawling 14.983 sq. ft. barndominium on 35 acres of land.

According to the Corcoran listings, the North Carolina property boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths, a swimming pool, massive garages and an off-road terrain ideal for automotive enthusiasts. Kyle Busch posted the listing on X with the caption:

"We love this piece of land and the amazing barndominium but right now we just don’t have enough time to spend there. We can’t wait for someone to love it as much as we have!"

The property at 1525 Shinnville Road in Cleveland, North Carolina is a sprawling custom barndominium estate and is set over 35 acres. It’s designed with two fully independent living quarters each featuring its own kitchen and living area with four bedrooms which is ideal for accommodating multi-generational living.

Here are a few pictures of the property (posted on Corcoran.com):

Kyle Busch's North Carolina House (Source: Corcoran)

One of the living rooms (Source: Corcoran)

One of the kitchens (Source: Corcoran)

One of the bedrooms (Source: Corcoran)

The property includes a one-car garage and expansive outdoor spaces. The home is serviced by a septic system, which ensures self-sufficiency and convenience.

The garage (Source: Corcoran)

Hailie Deegan, known for her achievements in NASCAR and now competing in Indy NXT lived in this North Carolina home with her family for a little over a year. The Deegans had moved from California to North Carolina to support Haillie’s racing career but decided to relocate to Florida in 2023.

One of the living areas (Source: Corcoran)

Marrisa Deegan has described the property as a “perfect spot to raise a family, especially if you love racing” in an effort to highlight the tailored amenities to the motorsports lifestyle, which attracted Kyle Busch to the property. Busch and his family enjoyed the property for a while, but have cited the lack of time to utilise the property.

The swimming pool (Source: Corcoran)

Hailie Deegan is the daughter of motocross legend Brian Deegan and began her motorsports career in off-road racing. Deegan transitioned to pavement racing in 2016 and was named the Rookie of the Year in 2020 while competing in the ARCA Menards Series.

Hailie Deegan reveals the "money game" that forced NASCAR to Indy NXT switch

Hailie Deegan recently revealed that financial pressures were the main reason behind her switch from NASCAR to Indy NXT for the 2025 season. After competing in various NASCAR series, including the Xfinity Series with AM Racing, Deegan parted ways with her team midway through the 2024 season due to misaligned goals.

Hailie Deegan said via ASAP Sports:

"For me, I was just kind of looking at the next avenue and what was possible sponsor-wise. Racing is a money game, so it's how much money you can bring to the table."

"For me, I only have X amount of sponsor dollars I can bring, so being somewhere to where I can be on a good team, a competitive team, and not have to be in a bad situation on the NASCAR side, and not be in quality equipment because the sponsor money isn't there."

Hailie Deegan joined HMD Motorsports earlier this season and drives the #38 entry in Indy NXT. After five starts, she sits in the 18th position in the 2025 Indy NXT standings.

