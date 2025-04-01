In Pictures: Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell shares March photo dump featuring moments from the racetrack and more 

Christopher Bell shared a series of images highlighting his life throughout March this year. The collection of photos featured moments with his spouse Morgan Bell and the JGR driver's outings on track.

On Monday, Bell uploaded a carousel on his Instagram handle, and the series of posts included a selfie of him and his wife during their visit to the Grand Canyon. The second slide featured the couple posing in front of the Teal arches of McDonalds, famously known to exist only in Sedona, Arizona.

The following slides showcased his victories in The Circuit of The Americas(COTA) and Phoenix, along with a snapshot of the Bell manning a barbecue grill.

"March 📸"

The Joe Gibbs driver kicked off March with two consecutive wins at The Circuit of The Americas and Phoenix Raceway. This marked the completion of a three-peat, following his victory in Atlanta the previous month.

However, his momentum came to a halt with a 12th-place finish in Las Vegas, followed by a tail-end finish in Miami, at 29th. In his final race of the month at Martinsville, the 30-year-old driver bounced back for a podium finish at second.

Christopher Bell comments on losing out to teammate Denny Hamlin in Martinsville

Christopher Bell shared his thoughts on finishing behind JGR teammate Denny Hamlin at the Cookout 400 in Martinsville. Hamlin's victory at the short track marks his first since 2015.

Driving the No.20 Toyota, Christopher Bell secured pole position for Sunday's race. In stage 1, the Oklahoma native dropped outside the top ten at 12th, before climbing back to finish eighth in the next stage.

Meanwhile, Hamlin won stage 2, beginning his 274-lap lead. As Bell chased down the field, he fell short of his teammate, finishing five seconds behind him at second.

Talking to the media post-race, Bell discussed his chances for a victory.

"He (Denny Hamlin) beat me by almost five seconds, so even if I had cleared him, I don't think that I would have stayed in front of him for the whole run. He drove away pretty good and I was hanging on there in the end," he said. [0:06]

He went on to acknowledge the progress made by JGR at the track.

"Denny being the Martinsville master, you know the gen 6 car, the gen 7 he hasn't won a race here so I think that goes to show that our company is headed in the right direction and the cars are getting better," he added.[3:02]

Christopher Bell currently ranks fourth in the standings with 224 points. He heads into his next race at Darlington Raceway, 35 points behind championship leader, William Byron.

Scheduled for Sunday, April 6, the Goodyear 400 will mark the second round of a triple header, ending in Bristol Motor Speedway.

