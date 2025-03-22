In Pictures: Kyle Larson's spouse Katelyn shares glimpses of 'West Coast Fun!' featuring Hendrick Motorsports racer and kids 

NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson’s wife, Katelyn, shared heartwarming images of their kids and Larson from recent West Coast races on her Instagram handle. Katelyn stays active on social media, often sharing special moments with her family and behind-the-scene moments from Kyle's race weekends.

In an Instagram carousel shared on Friday, the first image featured her kids posing with their father, Kyle Larson, in his race suit at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The next slide captured Katelyn playing on the ground with their daughter and son. The focus then shifted to Larson's weekend in the Thunderbowl dirt track, where the family was all smiles as they celebrated his win for Kubota in High Limit Racing.

Capturing the theme of the collection, Katelyn captioned the post :

"West Coast fun!"

Katelyn is the sister of former NASCAR and World of Outlaws driver Brad Sweet. Kyle Larson and Katelyn announced their engagement in 2017, on the birthday of their three-year-old son Owen. They tied the knot on September 26, 2018, in North Carolina, shortly after their daughter Aubrey Lane's birth, on May 7. They soon grew into a family of five, when they welcomed their third child, Cooper Donald Larson, on December 31, 2022.

Kyle Larson discusses his chances for a weekend sweep after Truck Series win in Homestead-Miami

After winning the Truck Series race, The Baptist Health 200 at Miami on Friday, Kyle Larson reflected on the upcoming Xfinity and Cup races of the weekend. He admitted the Truck Series was probably his biggest challenge owing to lack of experience. However, Larson remained optimistic of his chances in the other two formats, despite stronger competition.

Driving the No.7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Kyle Larson pulled off a shock win after dropping out of the top 20 from a late-race spin. With 45 laps to go, Larson chased down the field, overtaking the frontrunners in the final ten laps to clinch victory. Moreover, the race marked the first of three for the weekend, with the 2021 Cup champion set to compete in all three series in Miami.

Talking to NASCAR driver Austin Cindric after the win, Larson discussed his chances for a weekend three-race sweep and said,

"I felt like the truck race was probably gonna be the toughest to win. I'm. not that experienced in them, the runs are typically shorter, I felt like I need long runs like that last one to get going so i feel better about Xfinity and Cup but the competition just gets tougher and tougher as you're getting on in the weekend. So we'll see but off to a good start, so we'll try."(1:11 onwards).

Kyle Larson has amassed 15 victories in the Xfinity Series and seven in the Truck Series. Racing for Hendrick Motorsports, he secured a third-place finish in his most recent Xfinity appearance at the Chicago Street Course in 2024. Larson enters the Cup Series race in Miami ranked sixth in the standings, with 152 points and two top-five finishes.

