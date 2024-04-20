In Pictures: NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s $22,500,000 ‘Hidden Hollow Ranch’ mansion in Columbus listed for sale

Stewart-Haas Racing owner Tony Stewart's sprawling 415-acre Indianapolis Ranch has been put up for sale yet again at a reduced but enormous price tag of $22.5 million.

Tony Stewart ventured into the realm of motorsports over two decades ago and has carved his name among the fraternity as 'Smoke,' courtesy of his early racing days wherein the legendary driver slipped his right rear on the dirt tracks and found himself as the victim of multiple engine blowups amid his 1997 championship.

However, as the Indiana native progressed into NASCAR, he became one of the most dominant drivers, raking in three Cup Series championships as a driver and two as an owner of SHR. Throughout his career, Tony Stewart has stepped into numerous business ventures, which have accumulated a staggering net worth of $90 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

The 52-year-old didn't shy away from splurging his fortune and his 20,000 square foot home nestled amid 415-acre land is a testament to it. The Indiana-based dwelling was bought in the early 2000s, but constructing the 'Hidden Hollow Ranch' took until 2011 to complete. It boasts some noteworthy attractions like six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a bowling alley, a golf simulator, elk, deer, and a 9-acre stocked lake to name a few.

The main home, built of lodgepole pine, includes a separate 3500 square-foot residence that now houses Tony's six-car garage, a workshop, and other amenities. Stewart first offered the property in 2022 for a greater valuation of $30 million, but no deal occurred, so he relisted the ranch on April 12 this year for $7.5 million less. Here are some photos from the great driver's magnificent property (via Zillow Gone Wild on X):

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson-backed venture acquired Tony Stewart's All-Star Circuit of Champions

Stewart purchased the All-Star Circuit of Champions series in 2015 and since then has done an arguably tremendous job in expanding the series footprint countrywide. In 2023, Kyle Larson and his brother Brad Sweet's co-owned High Limit Racing wrapped up their first year of the series with a promising turnaround of spectators.

On Monday, October 2023, High Limit Racing announced the takeover of Tony Stewart's venture, and amid the final goodbye to the series he so nurtured, the three-time Cup Series champion pondered upon the progression it went through nine years.

The SHR owner reflected and said (via FloRacing):

“When I purchased the All Stars in 2015, my intention was to unite what had become a divided class of regional 410 winged sprint car racing. Over the last nine years, not only have we unified, but we also pushed the boundaries on our geographic footprint, purse structure and race format, while providing a Series that has groomed young talent and provided a continued course for our seasoned veteran drivers."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback