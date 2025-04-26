In Pictures: Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s getaway to Exumas Islands with family 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife, Madyson Joye, shared glimpses from their recent family vacation to the Exumas Islands. The getaway happened during NASCAR's only off-week in the 2025 calendar, aligning with the Easter weekend celebrations.

Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson shared a series of images on Instagram capturing their picturesque trip aboard a yacht, beginning with a family picture with their son, Stetson. The second slide revealed their destination at a small Bahamian Island in the Exumas called the Norman's Cay. The following slides revealed more moments from the outing, ending with a scenic view of the Islands.

Reflecting upon the same, Stenhouse Jr. captioned the post:

"Amazing off week. Spending time with our family making memories to last a lifetime is what it’s all about."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. first crossed paths with Madyson in 2020 when she was working in a managerial role with Richard Childress Racing. They soon began dating and got engaged a year later during a hike at Cathedral Rock, Sedona.

On October 26, 2022, the couple exchanged vows in a scenic ceremony along the banks of Ashley River in South Carolina. They grew into a family of three with the birth of their first child, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, on July 4, 2024.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife shares heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson, recently shared an emotional farewell for her grandmother, who passed away on Monday, April 21. In an Instagram post, she uploaded a short clip of herself watching over a beautiful sunset with her son, Stetson.

She attached a lengthy, heartfelt caption that honoured her grandmother's 57-year marriage with her late husband and the love they shared.

"My grandma went to be with Jesus yesterday, and, while we are so so sad, I’m sure she was overjoyed to be reunited with my grandpa. 🥹We caught a beautiful sunset last night with the sun shining through the clouds and imagined what a wonderful reunion it must have been for them. They were married for 57 years before he passed away in 2015," Madyson wrote.

Madyson continued to reflect upon her grandmother's love for family, music and lakeside trips, with a special mention of her most recent obsession, Hallmark movies. She expressed regret in missing out on piano lessons with her grandmother and revealed that she was really talented with the instrument. She signed off with a hearfelt hope to continue her grandmother's legacy with next generation, beginning with her son.

"Some of my most favorite childhood memories include you and grandpa. You were both always so patient and loving with us kids. May we carry on your legacy with this new generation of sweet little ones in the family. ❤️"

On the racing side, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. heads into Talladega Superspeedway ranked 18th in the Driver's standings. He previously posted a victory at the track in his 2024 outing, ending a 65-race winless streak.

