NASCAR

"Incredible" - Bubba Wallace reacts to fan's extensive NASCAR diecast collection

By Sushmita
Modified Dec 13, 2023 00:16 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Practice
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 03, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace was left mesmerized by a recent social media post concerning a NASCAR follower's remarkable collection of the diecast No.23 car.

Duke Smith, a devoted follower of NASCAR and an avid Bubba Wallace fan, recently shared an amazing collection of his diecast miniatures via X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote:

“Oh just a few custom @BubbaWallace diecast to help complete the collection. Every cup car produced, with a few customs thrown in."

The miniatures shared by Smith included Wallace's special Black Lives Matter paint scheme diecast miniature, which he drove at Martinsville Speedway in 2020.

The impressive collection caught Wallace's attention and he was amazed by Duke's dedication to the sport and love for Wallace.

Wallace quoted the original social media post and wrote:

“Incredible. Since day 1…appreciate you DS!”

These diecast miniatures, which may sell for as much as $300 at times, represent a deep love for the sport and are more than just mere collectables.

Bubba Wallace's fan amazes the NASCAR community with his diecast collection

NASCAR fans flooded Duke Smith's social media account after his unique diecast collection impressed Bubba Wallace.

"That's actually insane. Would be cool if you could give him a 1 of a kind piece to complete his collection Bubba," one fan wrote.
"I need to know how did you get those tire marks and details on the customs," another fan inquired.

Smith later added another tweet showing his collection of NASCAR Trucks and a Wendell Scott truck, which was signed by Bubba Wallace himself in Charlotte last year.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...