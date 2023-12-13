Bubba Wallace was left mesmerized by a recent social media post concerning a NASCAR follower's remarkable collection of the diecast No.23 car.

Duke Smith, a devoted follower of NASCAR and an avid Bubba Wallace fan, recently shared an amazing collection of his diecast miniatures via X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote:

“Oh just a few custom @BubbaWallace diecast to help complete the collection. Every cup car produced, with a few customs thrown in."

The miniatures shared by Smith included Wallace's special Black Lives Matter paint scheme diecast miniature, which he drove at Martinsville Speedway in 2020.

The impressive collection caught Wallace's attention and he was amazed by Duke's dedication to the sport and love for Wallace.

Wallace quoted the original social media post and wrote:

“Incredible. Since day 1…appreciate you DS!”

These diecast miniatures, which may sell for as much as $300 at times, represent a deep love for the sport and are more than just mere collectables.

Bubba Wallace's fan amazes the NASCAR community with his diecast collection

NASCAR fans flooded Duke Smith's social media account after his unique diecast collection impressed Bubba Wallace.

"That's actually insane. Would be cool if you could give him a 1 of a kind piece to complete his collection Bubba," one fan wrote.

"I need to know how did you get those tire marks and details on the customs," another fan inquired.

Smith later added another tweet showing his collection of NASCAR Trucks and a Wendell Scott truck, which was signed by Bubba Wallace himself in Charlotte last year.

