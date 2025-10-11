“Incredible”: Former NASCAR driver reacts to Dale Jr. expressing his emotions over leaked photos from DEI

Kenny Wallace shared his reaction to Dale Jr.'s call for a potential reconciliation with his stepmother, Teresa. Earnhardt had initially commented on the leaked photos from a private tour at Dale Earnhardt Inc.Last month, photos of the DEI museum began circulating on the internet. The images captured an extensive collection that included Earnhardt's 2001 Daytona 500-winning car.The museum is not available for public viewing, but is under the control of Earnhardt's stepmother. Teresa and Earnhardt have had a strained relationship owing to their differences in running DEI. While Earnhardt wanted to become a majority owner of the team, Teresa made sure it didn't happen, and the former moved on with Hendrick Motorsports.However, when Dale Jr. addressed the leaked images, he was happy that DEI's history is 'well taken care of'. He further hinted at a potential reconciliation with Teresa. Kenny Wallace, who used to run DEI's No.8 Chevy, found the comment endearing.&quot;This is incredible, especially the very end @DaleJr,&quot; Wallace wrote on X.Dale Jr. continues his efforts to preserve his father's legacy. Apart from the recent Prime Video documentary, Earnhardt, the 51-year-old recently produced a podcast series based on a scrapbook capturing the 1980 NASCAR season. Named Becoming Earnhardt 1980 Vol. 1 - A Rookie No More, the series explores the NASCAR legend's sophomore season in the Cup Series.&quot;I would really tear this car apart&quot;: Dale Jr. comments on the Next Gen packageOn a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt broke down the Next Gen car's shortcomings. He questioned some of the design choices and noted how overly complex it has become.&quot;I’ll be honest, like this car. You know, I’ve talked in length about this car on this show,&quot; he said, &quot;Things about the car physically that I just don’t think belong on it, right? The underbody and all of that stuff... I would, dude. I would really tear this car apart and strip it down: do you need this? Do you need that?&quot;&quot;Especially, maybe, I would not touch it in its current form for, like, the mile-and-a-halfs and stuff. Maybe a couple things could change as you go forward, but like for the car I’m going to take to Martinsville, it would be like the unplugged version, you know—instead of the full band, it’d be the unplugged version of the Next Gen,&quot; he added.On the latest episode, Dale Jr. sat with NASCAR chief Steve O'Donnell, and the two discussed the origins of the Next Gen package. O'Donnell mentioned how teams used to manufacture most of the car components, which apparently set them up for a 'path of destruction'. As such, the new stock car philosophy was introduced in 2022 to counterbalance the rising costs.