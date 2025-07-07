“Incredibly special”: Greg Van Alst takes big leap with new NASCAR Truck Series team, will debut at hometown track

Greg Van Alst has relaunched his team, this time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He has previously found success in the ARCA Menards Series. The former ARCA/CRA Series champion will compete part-time in his No. 35 team in the Truck Series.

Van Alst announced his Truck Series plans on Monday (July 7). The 44-year-old, who also drives part-time in the Xfinity Series for Joey Gase Motorsports, will debut Greg Van Alst Motorsports' No. 35 team at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

"This has been in the works for the last couple of months. Starting a Truck Series program has been an eventual goal of mine for a long time, and to finally see it coming together, especially at a place like Lucas Oil Raceway, where I’ve turned so many laps, is incredibly special," Greg Van Alst said in a team release.

"We know there's a lot of work ahead, but we’re committed to building something competitive and sustainable, and we’re excited to take this next step with Top Choice Fence, and hopefully, more partners join us along the way," he added.

Van Alst competed part-time in the ARCA Series in his self-owned No. 35 car for four years between 2021 and 2024. He made his ARCA Re/Max Series debut back in 2002 and managed his best finish of 15th at Chicagoland.

In 2021, he ran a partial schedule and landed a runner-up finish at Winchester Speedway. Overall, he collected one top‑five and three top‑10 finishes after competing in eight races.

Van Alst's team went full-time for the following year and recorded 11 top‑10s, finishing fifth in the championship. In 2023, he scored his first ARCA win at Daytona. In 2024, he scaled back to part‑time and notched seven top‑10s in 15 starts.

Greg Van Alst Motorsports' No. 35 truck paint scheme

Greg Van Alst has made eight starts so far this season for Joey Gase Motorsports, with a season-best finish of 26th at Daytona International Speedway. The Anderson, Indiana native also made five starts in the Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports in 2023 with a best finish of 26th at Talladega.

Van Alst shared the paint scheme for the No. 35 truck with primary sponsor, Indiana-based Top Choice Fencing Inc., on X and wrote:

"Here we go! LORP will be our first race as a new team."

The 0.686-mile oval in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the TSport 200 on July 25. Van Alst will also compete at Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway later this season.

