Indiana Pacers’ 3x NBA All-Star tapped for special role at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s Brickyard 400

Indiana Pacers' star man Pascal Siakam is all set to have a special role for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday. Siakam will have the opportunity to drive the NASCAR pace car as drivers will line up behind him for the Brickyard 400 at the iconic track.
Siakam will be in charge of the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, during the historic 2.5-mile oval track. Speaking on Siakam's role, here's what IndyCar and Speedway President Doug Boles had to say in a statement:
"Basketball and motorsports—Pacers and racers—go hand in hand in Indianapolis. Following the Pacers’ electrifying postseason run, it’s only fitting to have Pascal join us to pace the field as NASCAR’s biggest stars compete to win the In-Season Challenge and add their name to the history books with a win at the Brickyard." (Via Fox Sports)
Siakam is the power forward for the Indiana Pacers. A former Toronto Raptors player, he is an NBA champion (2019) and has NBA Most Improved Player (2019), All-NBA Second Team (2020), All-NBA Third Team (2022), NBA D-League Finals MVP (2017), NBA D-League champion (2017), and 3× NBA All-Star (2020, 2023, 2025) under his belt.
The upcoming Brickyard 400 is set to be the 22nd race of the ongoing NASCAR season. It will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a circuit located in Speedway, Indiana, the home of the Indianapolis 500, the renowned IndyCar car. Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is the defending winner of this race.
Sesame Street's Cookie Monster to be Grand Marshal at Brickyard 400
Sesame Street's Cookie Monster is all set to be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The puppet character that is famous for catchphrases such as "Me Want Cookie" is known for his voracious appetite and is a popular character among kids.
“Bring the whole family out for a cookie break as we welcome ‘Sesame Street’s’ Cookie Monster to IMS for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on July 27,” INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said.
“Following Cookie Monster’s command as grand marshal, everyone can enjoy exciting on-track action as the stars of NASCAR take on the iconic 2.5-mile oval. And remember, children under 15 are admitted free with the purchase of an adult Flex or General Admission ticket.” (via Indianapolismotorspeedway.com)
The upcoming race will also be the final and deciding round of the inaugural season of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Ty Dillon of Kaulig Racing will go head-to-head against Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing for the 1 million dollar prize purse.
