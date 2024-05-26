Indy 500 gets green light: Fans back in stands as lightning clears Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Inclement weather conditions are taking a toll on the 2024 Indy 500 race as NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson eyes to attempt the Double. Indianapolis Motor Speedway had earlier announced the postponement of the pre-race ceremonies. However, as per the latest update, lightning has cleared the area around the Speedway and the gates have reopened, with the spectators directed to return to the stands.

The NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500, held at the legendary Brickyard in Indianapolis, is one of the most prestigious events in motorsports, drawing massive crowds and a global audience. However, as the 108th edition of the race approaches, the upcoming grand event was hit with a massive storm delay.

The forecast for Sunday predicted severe weather, and as anticipated, rain began moving into Central Indiana early in the day. This development has led to the postponement of pre-race ceremonies, with the first round of storms expected to reach the Indianapolis Metro area and the Speedway between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m.

The weather conditions, though not yet severe, include gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain, all of which pose significant risks for spectators and participants. The IMS issued a statement highlighting the immediate steps taken to ensure safety:

"Given the proximity of lightning moving toward the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause the pre-race ceremonies and move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit.

"Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members. They should exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and implement their personal safety plans.

"The start of the 108th Running of the Indy 500 will also be delayed. Additional updates on timing will be communicated."

Fans were asked to evacuate the grandstands and Snake Pit just after 11:00 a.m. due to the incoming weather. The initial round of storms is moving northeast at 35 mph (according to Fox 59), threatening to disrupt the event further if conditions worsen.

What is the starting order for the Indy 500 race?

Last year's winner, Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, is back and regarded as a favorite along with his teammates Will Power and pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin. Below is the starting order for the 2024 Indy 500 race:

1. Scott McLaughlin (Penske)

2. Will Power (Penske)

3. Josef Newgarden (Penske)

4. Alexander Rossi (McLaren)

5. Kyle Larson (McLaren)

6. Santino Ferrucci (A.J Foyt Racing)

7. Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing)

8. Pato O'Ward (McLaren)

9. Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing)

10. Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

11. Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti)

12. Ryan Hunter-Reay (Dreyer and Reinbold Racing)

13. Colton Herta (Andretti)

14. Alex Palou (Ganassi)

15. Callum Ilott (McLaren)

16. Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi)

17. Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing)

18. Kyffin Simpson (Ganassi)

19. Marco Andretti (Andretti)

20. Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing)

21. Scott Dixon (Ganassi)

22. Augustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing)

23. Sting Ray Robb (A.J Foyt Racing)

24. Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing)

25. Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing)

26. Romain Grosjean (Juncos Hollinger Racing)

27. Linus Lundqvist (Ganassi)

28. Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

29. Conor Daly (Dreyer Reinbold Racing)

30. Pietro Fittipaldi (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

31. Katherine Legge (Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing)

32. Marcus Ericsson (Andretti)

33. Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

Hendrick Motorsports driver and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is performing a daunting double shift this weekend. The 31-year-old will be competing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

