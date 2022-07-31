Indy 'will be a little bit eye-opening' for NASCAR's Next Gen cars on road courses, feels Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has had an impressive NASCAR season so far. After coming so close to winning the season-opening Daytona 500, the 27-year-old has managed to turn the fortunes in his favor to earn his first career Cup win at Phoenix Raceway, making history as the 200th Cup winner.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Briscoe feels that this season's Next Gen cars on road course races are hard and expects the Indy race to be eye-opening for the Indiana-born driver.

In a recent interview, Briscoe spoke about his experience with how the Next Gen cars have performed in the first three road course races this season. He said that the Circuit of the Americas race was awesome as they had really good speed and struggled in the Sonoma Raceway and Road America.

Briscoe said:

“It’s hard because I have a different perspective. I’m just driving the 14 car. I’m not watching the whole race. Like, for us, I thought the first race was awesome because we had really good speed and the last two we’ve kind of struggled, but I do think this car definitely does a lot of things different. It does a lot of things better.”

He continued, saying:

“This week I think I’ll get probably the truest perspective I’ve had just running both cars. The Xfinity car is pretty similar to what we had in Cup before and just seeing truthfully how much worse it does everything than the Next Gen car, I think, will be a little bit eye-opening.”

Chase Briscoe has a special connection in NASCAR to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe has a special connection to road courses, especially the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Two years ago, he won an Xfinity Series race while driving for Stewart-Haas Racing at the IMS Road Course.

Briscoe has always put on decent competition when it comes to road course races. He finished P30 at Circuit of the Americas, P13 at Sonoma Raceway, and P14 at Road America

With 21 races of the 2022 NASCAR season completed, the Indiana-native already has a career-high four top-10 finishes and stands 16th in the Cup Series points table with 487 points.

Catch Chase Briscoe at Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

