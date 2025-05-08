IndyCar Insider wants to see Kyle Larson race in F1 

Kyle Larson was touted by veteran F1 and IndyCar broadcaster Will Buxton, on Kevin Harvick’s podcast, Harvick Happy Hour, to make a crossover and appear in F1 as a competitor. He exclaimed over Kyle Larson qualifying for the Indy 500 last season and wants to see more of that. He said that the “restrictive” licensing system is not allowing for drivers from different disciplines to compete in different motorsports.

Ad

Kyle Larson is one of the most important and successful drivers in NASCAR and various other disciplines. Larson made his Cup Series debut in 2014 with Chip Ganassi Racing, earning the Rookie of the Year award. His breakout team was Hendrick Motorsports, a team where he earned his maiden Cup Series Championship in 2021 after dominating the series with 10 wins. He earned the Rookie of the Year honours in 2024 after competing in the Indianapolis 500.

Will Buxton, the veteran broadcaster for the NTT IndyCar Series, went on Harvick Happy Hour show to express his desire to see different drivers (the best of their disciplines) compete in different motorsports, but sees the licensing system as a big hindrance to that happening. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I'd love to see the best that NASCAR have try and make the jump over to Formula One. I'd love to see, you know, someone like a Kyle Larson, not just attempt the Indy 500, but, you know, go and attempt the Monaco Grand Prix or whatever. I'd love to see kids from IndyCar transition over to Formula One or from endurance racing or Formula E, wherever it might be. I hate the fact that we have such a restrictive licensing system in place at Formula One that it stops the possibility of transitioning."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson has had a strong start to the 2025 season. After 11 races of the season, Larson sits in second spot with 408 points, trailing his HMS teammate William Byron and ahead of rivals Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. At Bristol, Larson delivered his second win of the season in a dominant fashion following his impressive win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson opened up on the importance of “being in great shape”

The HMS star recently discussed the crucial role that physical fitness plays in his demanding motorsports schedule, particularly as he prepares for the ambitious "Memorial Day Double" -- competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Larson emphasized that nobody races as much as he does, and that maintaining peak physical condition is essential for managing the intense workload. He told Bob Pockrass of The Athletic:

Ad

"Nobody races as much as me, so I think there's something to be said to that, being in great shape. And also when I'm not racing, I try to stay physically active and working out, doing those things and try to eat somewhat healthy."

He shared with veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass that, outside of racing, he stays physically active, works out regularly, and tries to eat healthily to ensure he can handle the rigors of back-to-back high-profile events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.