IndyCar Insider wants to see Kyle Larson race in F1 

Kyle Larson was touted by veteran F1 and IndyCar broadcaster Will Buxton, on Kevin Harvick’s podcast, Harvick Happy Hour, to make a crossover and appear in F1 as a competitor. He exclaimed over Kyle Larson qualifying for the Indy 500 last season and wants to see more of that. He said that the “restrictive” licensing system is not allowing for drivers from different disciplines to compete in different motorsports.
Kyle Larson is one of the most important and successful drivers in NASCAR and various other disciplines. Larson made his Cup Series debut in 2014 with Chip Ganassi Racing, earning the Rookie of the Year award. His breakout team was Hendrick Motorsports, a team where he earned his maiden Cup Series Championship in 2021 after dominating the series with 10 wins. He earned the Rookie of the Year honours in 2024 after competing in the Indianapolis 500.
Will Buxton, the veteran broadcaster for the NTT IndyCar Series, went on Harvick Happy Hour show to express his desire to see different drivers (the best of their disciplines) compete in different motorsports, but sees the licensing system as a big hindrance to that happening. He said:
"I'd love to see the best that NASCAR have try and make the jump over to Formula One. I'd love to see, you know, someone like a Kyle Larson, not just attempt the Indy 500, but, you know, go and attempt the Monaco Grand Prix or whatever. I'd love to see kids from IndyCar transition over to Formula One or from endurance racing or Formula E, wherever it might be. I hate the fact that we have such a restrictive licensing system in place at Formula One that it stops the possibility of transitioning."
Kyle Larson has had a strong start to the 2025 season. After 11 races of the season, Larson sits in second spot with 408 points, trailing his HMS teammate William Byron and ahead of rivals Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. At Bristol, Larson delivered his second win of the season in a dominant fashion following his impressive win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Kyle Larson opened up on the importance of “being in great shape”
The HMS star recently discussed the crucial role that physical fitness plays in his demanding motorsports schedule, particularly as he prepares for the ambitious "Memorial Day Double" -- competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Larson emphasized that nobody races as much as he does, and that maintaining peak physical condition is essential for managing the intense workload. He told Bob Pockrass of The Athletic:
"Nobody races as much as me, so I think there's something to be said to that, being in great shape. And also when I'm not racing, I try to stay physically active and working out, doing those things and try to eat somewhat healthy."
He shared with veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass that, outside of racing, he stays physically active, works out regularly, and tries to eat healthily to ensure he can handle the rigors of back-to-back high-profile events.
