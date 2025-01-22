IndyCar sensation Pato O'Ward gives clear response to NASCAR Mexico race participation inquiry

Pato O'Ward confirmed that he's not looking for racing opportunities outside IndyCar in 2025, as his current priority is to focus on the upcoming IndyCar Series season. His comment came after there was speculation that O'Ward could participate in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Mexico City, which is scheduled a day earlier than the Indy race.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Mexico race is slated for June 14 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, coinciding with an IndyCar race at Gateway in Madison, Illinois, on the same weekend.

Speaking to FOX Sports’s Bob Pockrass during IndyCar media days, Pato O'Ward clarified that his primary focus for 2025 remains to achieve his goals in the IndyCar Series, specifically winning the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and securing an IndyCar championship. However, the Mexican driver hasn't completely ruled out the thought of racing in NASCAR. He hinted at an openness to consider opportunities in NASCAR once he has fulfilled his IndyCar ambitions.

Trending

On racing at the NASCAR Xfinity Mexico race in 2025, IndyCar sensation O'Ward said:

“I would say in 2025 they're slim because until I get my Indy 500, until I get my IndyCar Championship, my full focus is on IndyCar, but I think once I've done that, I've told Zach that I'm open to scouting out some cool opportunities in NASCAR here in America.”

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old Pato O'Ward competes full-time in the IndyCar Series, behind the wheel of the #5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren. He has been competing in the IndyCar Series since 2018. In 89 starts, he has secured seven wins, 26 podium finishes and five poles.

In the 2024 IndyCar season, the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, native finished fifth in the final standings, tallying three wins and six podium finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Indianapolis 500.

“I know there’s talks going on” – Pato O'Ward on potential IndyCar Mexico race in future

In the last couple of seasons, there has been talk about conducting an IndyCar race in Mexico City. Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar driver also expressed his strong desire and optimism for an IndyCar race in Mexico, hinting that discussions are progressing further than ever before and could lead to the event being added to the 2026 calendar.

“I know there’s talks going on. I know it’s quite more advanced than it’s ever been. I really hope we see it on the calendar in 2026. I mean, I feel pretty involved in that. I will be very involved. I want to be very involved. I want to make sure it’s a success. It’s the perfect market for IndyCar to go and just, really, experience what that aficionado, that fan, can bring to the table because it’s such a special group of people,” O'Ward said via speedcafe.

Catch Pato O'Ward in action when the 2025 IndyCar Series kicks off at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback