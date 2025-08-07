IndyCar star Conor Daly sees real grit in Katherine Legge’s NASCAR move

IndyCar Star, Conor Daly, recently complimented Katherine Legge on her move to NASCAR. In an interview with SpeedFreaks, he said it's impressive to see how she's navigating the tough life of a race car driver.Legge has already booked her 2025 NASCAR program, as she has the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway added to her schedule. She is set to pilot the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports in the fifth start in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. Furthermore, she is also going to compete in an Xfinity Series race there, which is the first time she is participating in a NASCAR top-three series during the first weekend of the season in the double. Her Cup Series and Xfinity Series season will consist of 13 races.Katherine Legge made history earlier this season, becoming the first female to start a NASCAR Cup Series race in over nine years, debuting at Phoenix Raceway. Her schedule, she said Wednesday, is evidence of her devotion to her NASCAR career growth, with competition at various tracks including Watkins Glen and Las Vegas in the Cup Series and several more Xfinity events.Conor Daly said:&quot;Katherine is very fast. I think what she's doing in NASCAR is really, really hard because I've tried to do like I showed up to do a couple Cup races in you know in not the best equipment. It's impressive to see what she's done honestly, and you know kudos to her for going through all. I mean she's got a lot of flak at the beginning and it's impressive for her to kind of bounce back and really start to just strut her stuff and you know in that Cup car.&quot;Conor Daly is an American-Irish professional racing driver, who has been competing in the IndyCar Series mostly (since 2013). He has driven part-time and full-time in different teams and other races, such as NASCAR. Daly has had a rocky career with frequent changes of team but has several achievements, including podium placements and ending up as a rare racer that competes at the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. He is also known to be tenacious and versatile, given the fact that he has always been considered an underdog.Katherine Legge shares why she initially hid her femininity to be taken seriously in racingKatherine Legge revealed that early in her racing career, she deliberately hid her femininity to fit in with the predominantly male drivers and be taken seriously as a competitor. She did not want to be seen as a &quot;gimmick&quot; or singled out because she was one of the few women in the sport. Legge adopted a more tomboyish persona, following advice on how to act, dress and present herself to gain respect purely based on her driving skills rather than her gender.&quot;I wanted to be taken seriously in racing and I didn't want it to be a gimmick or I didn't want to play on the fact that I was female. I wanted them to respect me as a driver. ... I had a lot of advice from a lot of different people on how you should act, how you should dress, what makeup you should wear, and so I was trying to be more tomboy,&quot; she said in an interview with CBS (2:39 onwards).This perspective shifted a few years ago when e.l.f. Cosmetics became a sponsor for her at the Indianapolis 500. The company encouraged her to drive a pink car, an idea she initially hesitated to embrace.