Katherine Legge embarked on an exciting venture when she made her Chili Bowl Nationals debut this week. However, the IndyCar star's race ended early after her midget car flipped multiple times but was able to climb out and was okay.

Legge is a 44-year-old British professional racecar driver who entered the Chili Bowl with a diversified racing portfolio. She made several starts in various American racing series including NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In an Instagram post by FloRacing, Legge's No. 12 Abacus Racing midget car can be seen flipping in the air multiple times before landing on its side.

"A sudden end to the week for Katherine Legge, good is that she is okay. Working O-Mains at the #ChiliBowl powered by NOS Energy Drink," FloRacing wrote.

After Legge got out of the car, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the incident.

"My day has ended, unfortunately, with a big flip. Somebody took the lane away from underneath me and I ran up their rear wheel and off the wall and got my baptism to the Chili Bowl," the British driver said.

She commended Abacus Racing for her car before stating her willingness to return to the track.

"Unfortunate, but we really had a good car. Abacus Racing gave me a beast [...] It will not deter us from coming back," Legge added.

While Katherine Legge didn't advance to the rounds, NASCAR star Kyle Larson locked himself into the championship race. Meanwhile, drivers like Christopher Bell can still climb their way to the main event scheduled for January 18.

"Hoping to do the 500 again": Katherine Legge envisions joining the Indy 500

Prior to the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, Katherine Legge shared some of her racing plans for this year. One of the goals was to return to the Indianapolis 500 after entering the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times.

Speaking with IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Legge said:

"I'm hoping to do the (Indy) 500 again. We actually have some really, really cool plans that I can't discuss with you at the moment. But it's gonna be a big year. It's gonna be exciting." [15:15]

When asked whether she planned to race outside IndyCar, Legge said she would enter races outside the American open-wheel racing series. However, she had no full-time schedule lined up, at least during the interview last September 2024.

"Some are IndyCar related, some are not... There are no plans to do a full season as of yet, although I really want to," she added.

So far, Katherine Legge hasn't put up a good result in the Indy 500 stage. Her best finishing position was a P22 in the 2012 edition. In her most recent entry with Dale Coyne Racing, she exited the race on lap 23 after her No. 51 car had a mechanical failure.

One of her racing schedules for this year is the Daytona ARCA 200. She will drive Sigma Performance Services' No. 23 Chevrolet SS around the Daytona International Speedway on February 15.

