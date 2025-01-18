Scott McLaughlin, the IndyCar driver, shared a post on X where he humorously declared "war" against the NASCAR developmental driver, Connor Zilisch. Shane Van Gisbergen, another NASCAR driver, played a pivotal role in this hilarious rivalry.

Scott McLaughlin is (born in Christchurch, New Zealand) a racing driver who drives the #3 Dallara-Chevrolet for Team Penske in the IndyCar Series. The 31-year-old is known for his three consecutive Australian Supercars Championship wins (2018, 2019, and 2020). He later transitioned to IndyCar in 2021 where he won the 2021 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Connor Zilisch is a developmental driver for Trackhouse Racing born in Charlotte, North Carolina. Due to his role, he is selected to participate in certain races across different series. The 18-year-old had a remarkable victory in his debut at the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he became only the seventh driver to win in their first series. He is seen as a driver with immense potential.

Coming back to where the rib-tickling rivalry started, Shane Van Gisbergen, the NASCAR Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing teamed up with McLaughlin and clicked a few photos using Zilisch's phone when he left his phone on the timing stand during simulated racing.

"Left my phone on the timing stand when I got in the car. Lesson learned boys @shanevg97 @smclaughlin93", Zilisch tweeted.

The 18-year-old Zilisch responded to this act by doing the same thing with McLaughlin's phone to which McLaughlin responded:

"This is war," penned McLaughlin

In 2025, Scott McLaughlin is set to reunite with his former Supercars rival Van Gisbergen as teammates for Trackhouse Racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. It will be the 31-year-old's debut.

Scott McLaughlin sent an adorable message to Shane van Gisbergen after teaming up with the Kiwi star

This collaboration marks a significant moment for both drivers, who have a rich history as competitors in the Supercars Championship. McLaughlin expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating that he has always wanted to participate in an endurance race in a Chevrolet Corvette and couldn't imagine a better group to join. McLaughlin responded to the announcement video:

"Back in a tin top with my ol’ mate! Excited to get to Daytona and go hunting for some watches with these guys! Appreciate the opportunity!"

Justin Marks, the owner of Trackhouse Racing also responded to the partnership in a press release:

"Participating in the Rolex 24 has been a dream since the inception of Trackhouse Racing," Marks said in a team statement. "We wanted to make sure we could enter with a top-notch partner in Chevrolet and TF Sport as well as a driver lineup that could compete for the victory. We feel like this group we have put together can compete for the trophy."

There is a sense of optimism within the team and the members are brimming with confidence.

