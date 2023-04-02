Create

“Inexcusable and an unnecessarily violent crash”: NASCAR fans react to Dean Thompson’s violent crash

By Sushmita
Modified Apr 02, 2023 15:35 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
The NASCAR Safety Crew inspect the #5 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota, driven by Dean Thompson. after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 01, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dean Thompson of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was taken to a nearby hospital after being engaged in a major accident during Saturday (April 1)'s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 21-year-old driver from Anaheim, California, was enjoying the finest race of his career when the collision occurred with fewer than 25 laps remaining.

Hope everyone is ok in this one. @AlwaysRaceDay https://t.co/ldQt3qTLka

Dean Thompson was moved back in the pack on a late restart after driving in the top five for much of the race and reaching as high as fourth when he spun off Turn 4, striking the outside wall before sliding back into the racing lane. Thompson was then slammed broadside at high speed by Matt Mills' incoming truck before being hit again by Trey Hutchens.

Thompson exited his truck but fell to the ground, where he was treated by an AMR Safety Team. Thompson was lifted into an ambulance on a stretcher and transferred to the infield care center for observation. Thompson's team said he was awake and attentive and will be sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for examination.

Thompson is in his second full Truck Series season and his first with TRICON Garage. Thompson was having by far his greatest season before his accident. Thompson's best finish in 28 career races was 11th in Las Vegas in 2022.

NASCAR fans reacted to Thompson's nasty crash and hoped he would be alright:

You see a stopped truck, SLOW DOWN! None of those guys were paying attention, and they shouldn't be racing if they can't use their left foot. Thompson was stopped for 3-4 seconds. Inexcusable and an unnecessarily violent crash.Obviously I hope everyone is OK.#NASCAR
God I hate seeing this. #NASCAR https://t.co/z16ZcstsQz
Oh yikes!... 😦Couple of driver shaken up in that wreck.Really hope @mattmillsracing especially @deanthompsonr will be ok. 🙏@ArmaniWilliams_ drove away & @TreyHutchens is ok.#NASCAR
Oh gosh that was a late wreck after the yellow came out. #NASCAR
Man, that was a scary incident. #NASCAR

Thompson's collision was the most horrendous moment in a race that went into double overtime and concluded in yet another devastating crash.

During the penultimate lap, while racing for the win with Zane Smith, leader Nick Sanchez lost control of his truck approaching Turn 1 and was turned head-on into the outside wall, knocking out Smith. Carson Hocevar, who raced third, raced past the wreckage to claim his first NASCAR Truck Series victory.

Chandler Smith wins his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Richmond

The victory comes in Smith's tenth career NXS appearance, and it marks Kaulig Racing's second straight victory. Last weekend, the team triumphed at COTA with A.J. Allmendinger.

Retweet to congratulate Chandler Smith on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at @RichmondRaceway!@CSmithDrive | foxs.pt/live https://t.co/aS5XFJu3wH

Smith said:

"Vegas, we dominated that race (but) didn’t win. Said it was all in God’s timing. He’s creating something way bigger and better than I know what to do with. Here we are at Richmond – my favorite race track and we’re sitting in Victory Lane."

He continued:

"So, all glory goes to God. Thank you Chris Rice, Matt Kaulig, Quick Tie Products, my smoking hot wife and everybody at Kaulig Racing. This is unbelievable.”

Smith also won at Richmond as a NASCAR Truck Series driver last year. As a rookie in the Xfinity Series, he had four top-five finishes in the first seven races of the season.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...