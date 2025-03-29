Influencer drops blunt verdict on billionaire Rick Hendrick's NASCAR prodigy’s underwhelming Truck race stats 

NASCAR YouTuber and influencer Eric Estepp shared his thoughts on the Rick Hendrick-owned team's recent signing, Corey Day, in his social media post on Saturday. Estepp made it clear that Day hasn't made much of an impression on him after having started in races for two teams in the Truck Series and scoring no meaningful finishes. The influencer's comments came after Day's outing in the 'Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200' at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend ended with a crash.

Estepp shared his thoughts on his X (formerly Twitter) account, and also made it a point to acknowledge that Corey Day is just 19 years old.

"I know he's really young but I haven't been very impressed with Corey Day in trucks. 0 top tens in 6 starts between McAnally and Spire. Was running 20th when he got crashed just now."

Day has driven four races for McAnally Hilgemann Racing in the Truck Series last year, and has so far driven three races for Spire Motorsports this season.

At the beginning of this year, it was announced that Hendrick Motorsports signed Corey Day in a multi-year agreement, acting as one of the driver's main supporters as he participates in select races in the Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA series this year.

The $1 billion-worth Rick Hendrick (according to Celebrity Net Worth) spoke about his recent driver acquisition, expressing his enthusiasm for Day joining HMS in January 2025. He said via Hendrick Motorsports,

“Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart. What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team."

Day has been announced to be racing in 12 events this season, apart from a part-time stint in the Xfinity Series, which includes five more races in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports, and four ARCA races driving their #77 Chevrolet.

All the events are being sponsored by Rick Hendrick's automotive group, HendrickCars.com.

Rick Hendrick's NASCAR prodigy completes first Xfinity laps

Before the Truck Series race at the Martinsville Speedway earlier this weekend, Corey Day got in the #17 car to make his Xfinity Series debut. As part of his agreement with the Rick Hendrick-owned team, he will be racing part-time in the second-tier national series, which includes this weekend's 'US Marine Corps 250' event.

Day has already spent some time in the car, having completed a practice session and a qualifying session before he got in the #7 truck for Spire Motorsports. The Hendrick Motorsports team shared a look at the 19-year-old's first laps on their Instagram account as well.

After the qualifying session, Rick Hendrick's NASCAR prodigy will start eighth on the grid for the Xfinity Series race taking place on Saturday, March 29, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

