Influencer drops three-word reaction to Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR return with Richard Childress Racing

Youtuber Eric Estepp shared a three-word reaction after Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced Kasey Kahne's return to NASCAR after seven years.

Kahne will drive the No. 33 for RCR in the Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway on April 19. The 18-time Cup Series race winner, will drive at the 1.017-mile (1.637 km) D-shaped oval track in Rockingham, North Carolina, with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com. This will be his first NASCAR race since 2018 and his first Xfinity Series race since 2017.

"Time for redemption," Estepp wrote on X.

Kahne has eight wins with 46 top-fives and 87 top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series.

Kahne's first Xfinity Series race was at 'The Rock' in 2002, where he finished in 16th position. He also won a Truck Series race there with Hendrick Motorsports in 2012.

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car" - Kasey Kahne on NASCAR return

Kasey Kahne announced his retirement from full-time racing in August 2018 and ended his 15-year career in NASCAR due to health reasons. He later focused on his dirt racing team, Kasey Kahne Racing.

Kahne last raced for Leavine Family Racing but missed a few races and then retired in October. He was involved in a sprint car accident and returned to dirt racing the following year. He joined the World of Outlaws in 2022 and will race full-time with Kubota High Limit Racing this year.

The 44-year-old has made one Cup Series start at Rockingham Speedway in 2004. Kahne has 18 wins in 529 Cup Series races, eight wins in the Xfinity Series, and five wins in just six Truck Series starts. He will join full-time drivers Austin Hill and Jesse Love this season at RCR.

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool," said Kasey Kahne in a statement.

"Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test," he added.

The Xfinity race will air live on The CW at 4 pm. ET on April 19, with radio coverage on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Kahne will also participate in the test at Rockingham Speedway on Tuesday, January 28.

