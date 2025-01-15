Influencer explains why NASCAR fans were ‘pissed off’ with Fox after releasing their 2025 IndyCar promo

NASCAR fans criticized the stock car racing league's new Fox Sports TV commercial, describing it as lackluster compared to the network's IndyCar promo ad. However, according to motorsports influencer Chase Holden, NASCAR does not grant Fox full creative control over its marketing.

For the uninitiated, Fox Sports released a 45-second promo ad for the 2025 IndyCar Series featuring Josef Newgarden. The ad had throwback videos, witty narration, and cinematic camera work, even guesting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the network's promo ad for NASCAR only lasted for 15 seconds, featuring Joey Logano and past Daytona 500 winners.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Chase Holden said the Fox Sports' marketing control with NASCAR and IndyCar was different.

"A lot of NASCAR fans were pissed off yesterday because Fox promoted IndyCar in a way that we haven’t seen motorsports promoted since the 2000’s," the influencer wrote.

Meanwhile, the post reads:

"NASCAR does not grant Fox full creative control over its marketing. Instead, NASCAR retains significant oversight in how its brand is represented and marketed, ensuring alignment with its strategic goals," the post reads.

"Fox collaborates with NASCAR on marketing initiatives, but NASCAR's influence is evident in the integration of promotional content, such as featuring Fox shows on race cars [1][2]. This partnership aims to create mutually beneficial marketing opportunities while maintaining NASCAR's brand integrity."

The new Fox Sports TV commercials aim to boost viewership of the upcoming IndyCar and NASCAR seasons.

The IndyCar Series will return to action in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2 with Josef Newgarden as a two-time series champion.

As for NASCAR, the 2025 season will begin in the Daytona 500 on February 16 with Joey Logano as the defending Cup Series champion. William Byron will enter the season opener as the defending champ of the "Great American Race."

Below are the Fox Sports TV commercials for the two American racing series.

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass joins Fox Sports' IndyCar coverage

While Bob Pockrass is known for his NASCAR coverage, the veteran reporter will add the IndyCar Series to his 2025 schedule. The move followed Fox Sports' acquisition of the broadcasting rights of the open-wheel racing series from NBC Sports.

Pockrass took to X to share his new reporting duties for the upcoming season, saying:

"Just doing some work on a Sunday getting ready for my Fox duties in 2025. Realized I had to fix something. @NASCARONFOX @IndyCarOnFOX."

Pockrass will join the IndyCar broadcasting booth with over three decades of experience covering NASCAR. One of his busiest race weekends would most likely be before Memorial Day when NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 coincides with IndyCar's Indianapolis 500.

The driver to look out for would be Kyle Larson who will enter both races for the second consecutive year. The Coca-Cola 600 will happen in the evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway after the Indy 500 in the afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In addition, Fox Sports announced that F1 reporter and Netflix's Drive to Survive star Will Buxton will serve as the new play-by-play announcer for the IndyCar Series.

