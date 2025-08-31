Injured Frankie Muniz reacts with a 5-word quip to Corey Heim’s eighth NASCAR win

Frankie Muniz had a five-word reaction to Corey Heim’s victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30. Heim, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage, is now an eight-time winner this season alone.Muniz was also supposed to take part in the 147-lap event. However, he broke his wrist after falling from a ladder at his home, which explains his absence. The actor-turned-driver is now recovering from the injury, meaning that he won’t be racing for a few weeks at least.FOX: NASCAR on X gave a shout-out to Heim while posting the final moments of the race that led to his victory. Muniz re-shared the post with the following comments:“Just lucky I wasn't there...😉”This isn’t the first time Muniz has found himself battling race-thwarting injuries. In a previous interview with The People, the driver revealed that he had broken 38 bones between 2006 and 2017. He was also involved in a crash during the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, but escaped any major injury.Speaking of his most recent injury, Frankie Muniz wrote on Instagram last Thursday, August 28:“The phrase &quot;FML&quot; (Frankie Muniz's Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these. I'm disappointed to share that I won't be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture.”“Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, &quot;Do not sit or stand on top step.&quot; In hindsight, a taller ladder would've been smarter. While I'm gutted to miss the races, I'm grateful it wasn't worse,” he added.Muniz is best known for playing the title character of the famous Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle when he was a kid. For his show-stopping performance, he was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. He has also worked in movies like Big Fat Liar (2002), Deuces Wild (2002), Agent Cody Banks (2003), and Racing Stripes (2005).Reaume Brothers Racing names Frankie Muniz’s replacement in the No. 33 TruckWhile Frankie Muniz stays at home recovering from a distal radius fracture, Reaume Brothers Racing tabbed Mason Maggio to serve as his replacement in the No. 33 Ford F-150 truck. The team took to X to make the announcement.“Frankie Muniz was involved in an accident at his home in Arizona yesterday morning, where he suffered a distal radius fracture in his wrist,” Reaume Brothers Racing wrote in its official statement. “Currently, there is no timeline for his return.”“Our focus is on a speedy recovery and competing together again soon. Mason Maggio will race the No. 33 this weekend in place of Frankie,” RBR further stated.Maggio’s first race in Muniz’s seat was Saturday’s Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. However, he suffered a DNF and was placed 26th in the 32-car field. As things stand, Muniz’s replacement for next week’s race at Bristol is yet to be announced.