  • Innocent bystander Sheldon Creed is crystal clear that his former RCR teammate should’ve made “smarter decisions” at Indy

Innocent bystander Sheldon Creed is crystal clear that his former RCR teammate should've made "smarter decisions" at Indy

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:47 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Sheldon Creed - Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Sheldon Creed almost fell victim to Austin Hill's shunt with Aric Almirola on Saturday's Penzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He expressed frustration over the 'aggressive' incident and suggested that his former Richard Childress Racing teammate should've made 'smarter deicsions'.

Creed was a sitting duck when Hill and Almirola collided on lap 91. The two drivers were battling for fourth when Hill got loose and hooked the rear of Almirola's #19 Toyota. They both wrecked out of the race while an incoming Creed barely escaped the scraps.

Creed managed to salvage a 17th place result, but was left wanting more. He spoke to NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto and shared his thoughts on the melee.

"Gotta make smarter decisions than that. Like, the guy was still gonna run fifth or sixth there and took us out of it ... You've gotta make smarter decisions than that when someone pokes you or kind of gets you in the fence. I thought that was aggressive"
Austin Hill, meanwhile, defended his move and argued that it wasn't intentional. Sheldon Creed is yet to score his maiden of the season, but came close to it when he secured pole at EchoPark Speedway last month. However, he became collateral during a multi-car wreck after leading 37 laps.

"I've honestly lost count this year": Sheldon Creed laments string of DNFs

After crashing out at Atlanta, Sheldon Creed was left to rue yet another missed opportunity at a potential win. After holding his lead for the majority of Stage 1, Creed decided to flip the stage for a better running spot in the next stage. As such, he was lodged behind frontrunners Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, Jesse Love and Nick Sanchez during a lap 41 restart, when Sanchez bumped Love to trigger a multi-car wreck

The ensuing chaos inflicted severe damage to Creed's #00 Ford, leading to his ssixth DNF of the season. Speaking to Peter Stratta post-race, Creed had this to say about the incident.

"I don't know how it started....I started crashing, slowed way down, downs shifted, thought I had it cleared and then I'm not sure who was it shot up off the bottom. But yeah. I just didn't see him. It was too late"
"I've honestly lost count this year on how many times we've been crashed or involved in in messes like that. Just yeah, in the middle of it, so frustrating, especially when we have cars like that," he added.
Sheldon Creed's interview with Peter Stratta after Atlanta Wreck

Sheldon Creed currently ranks eighth in the driver's standings with eleven top-10s and 576 points. His best results came from a runner-up finish at Martinsville, along with a pair of third place finishes at Daytona and the recently concluded Chicago Street Race.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
