Inside HMS' Chase Elliott's race day routine from meal selection to pre-event rituals

Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and a six-time winner of the Most Popular Driver Award shared his routine on a race day and the pre-race customs followed by him.

The Hendrick Motorsports(HMS) star competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the #9 Chevy Camaro and part-time driving the #17 Chevy in the Xfinity Series for Hendrick's team.

In an interview on The Pure Athlete podcast, the 28-year-old revealed his weekend routine as a NASCAR driver where most of the races are on Sunday afternoon except some which happen on a Saturday night. Elliott stated:

"You get up Sunday morning your day typically starts around 10 or 11 o'clock just say for a 2:30-3:00 pm race most of the time". (0:35)

"I'm a fan of Motorsports. So if F1 is on I'll get up first thing Sunday morning and watch the F1 race at six or seven o'clock in the morning and I'll see what's going on wherever they are in the world which I think is super cool and admire the craft. Then I get some breakfast," added Elliott.

After sharing his love for Motorsports, Elliott talked about the media and sponsor obligations he had to attend to. According to Elliott, 'NASCAR is driven by sponsors'. He makes this his priority first thing in the morning.

The #9 driver for HMS usually has a light lunch before the race. On asked about his 'go-to pre-game meal' Elliott said:

"Just something simple. grilled chicken and rice or just something super straightforward I just don't ever like going out and feeling like I've just had a huge meal" (2:05).

Check out Chase Elliott's full comments below:

A brief look inside HMS' pre-race team meeting by Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is currently one of the best drivers competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. In an episode of The Pure Athlete, Elliott gave a brief outlook on what happens inside the HMS team meeting just before the race. He said:

"We talk about our final thoughts, what changes we made overnight, what the race is looking like. Talking about the stages and when is the optimum times to pit and how far you can go on fuel things. We've already talked about it throughout the beginning of the week but we're just kind of diving back through some of those fine details". (2:35)

According to #9 of HMS, all the above pre-race rituals are enough to perform at the NASCAR Cup Series. Elliot currently sits at P3 in the overall standings of the Cup Series with 33 points behind the table leader Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsport teammate.