Inside Jimmie Johnson's lavish North Carolina Mansion: Exploring NASCAR Champion's spectacular residence

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson achieved seven Cup Series Championships throughout his career, with 83 races won over 22 years. Although he retired at the end of the 2020 season, he returned to race with Legacy Motor Club as a temporary driver in 2023.

Post his retirement, Jimmie Johnson spends ample time with his wife, Chandra Janway, and their two daughters, in their home in Charlotte, North Carolina. This mansion of theirs was not constructed after the couple tied the knot in 2004. Chandra moved to Johnson's home, where he lived like a bachelor (since he was), and right after moving, they decided to renovate the place.

Jimmie and Chandra hired Perry Poole and Barrie Benson, an architect and an interior designer, respectively. A great deal of work was required in the painting and the color scheme of the house. Their dining room reflects a great contrast of light colors bringing in a light and joyful feeling to the one seeing it for themselves. It also features a custom ceiling.

Further, the wallpaper and linen in the bedroom provide a soothing feeling. The work of the interior designer in Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway's home is spectacular.

How was Jimmie Johnson's wide Chandra Janway involved in the work of their New Carolina home?

Chandra Janway and Jimmie Johnson have been together for over twenty years now. While they have come across and made it through various phases of their lives, getting the proper work done in their mansion was one of the initial challenges.

Although having fine architects and interior designers does ease up the job quite a bit, one might find it hard to design their home to their liking. But this is the part that Chandra Janway mastered. Her input in making their mansion to their preference was major. Even the furniture, as she mentions, was chosen according to her. Garden and Gun quoted her:

“I’m constantly researching and discovering new things. For me it started with the American midcentury—designers like Edward Wormley and T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings, older Knoll furniture. Then I moved on to French and Swedish designers and makers. These people were so dedicated to their craft. Once I get obsessed with something, I’m all in.”

Janway opened a contemporary art bookshop in 2015. It's called the Southern Comfort Gallery. These interests of her reveal how she was a major aid in designing their home.