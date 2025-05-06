Inside Kyle Larson’s hectic 2025 May racing schedule including Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson will make his second attempt to complete the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 this month, but his hectic month includes a ton of other races with practice and qualifying sessions.

Ad

Larson’s calendar is also packed with sprint car racing. The co-owner of the Kubota High Limit Racing is set to participate in the sprint racing events at 81 Speedway and Lakeside Speedway in Kansas on May 7 and May 9 before the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend.

The Cup events begin on May 10 with the practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway and the 2025 AdventHealth 400 will take place on May 11. Larson will then prepare for the High Limit Racing event at Kokomo Speedway in Indiana next Monday, May 12.

Ad

Trending

Larson will head to Indianapolis for a full week of Indy 500 practice and qualifying from May 13 to 18th. After completing the last chance qualifying, he will have to fly to North Carolina for the NASCAR All-Star Race later that evening. Last year, the Hendrick Motorsports driver made it into the final round of Indy 500 qualifying and then rushed to North Carolina to race in the All-Star Race. However, the Fast Six session starts after 6 pm this year, and Larson has said that he will likely skip the final Indy 500 run for the $1 million All-Star Race.

Ad

"I think that I would miss the Fast Six [for Indy 500] and go to the All-Star Race. It's important to race it. It's a lot of money on the line," Kyle Larson said (via Fox Sports).

Larson will return to Indianapolis for another practice session at 1 pm on Monday, May 19. His Indy 500 schedule continues with more practice and a driver's meeting on May 23 and 24.

Ad

The 32-year-old will also need to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on May 24. On the big day, May 25, Larson will race in the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled to start at 12:45 pm ET. That evening, he will fly to Charlotte for NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600.

"I'm never in a place for six days" - Kyle Larson on 'easy' May schedule

Kyle Larson's packed month began on May 1, when he finished 9th in a High Limit Racing sprint car event at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. On May 3, Larson had a standout day with three track appearances. He qualified 4th for the NASCAR Cup race and later won the Xfinity Series race while filling in for injured JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch. He also participated in a High Limit sprint car race that night and registered a second-place finish.

Ad

"Everybody thinks it's like back-and-forth every day, but it honestly is as easy of a schedule as I get all year because I'm never in a place for six days in a row," Kyle Larson said (via Fox Sports).

Larson finished 4th in the Cup Series race at Texas last Sunday, May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.