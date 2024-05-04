Inside Kyle Larson's lavish $5.6M Arizona Mansion: A glimpse into NASCAR champion's private paradise

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson made a large investment as he purchased a mansion worth $5.6 million in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2022, a year after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The premium residence is spread over 6500 sq. feet and is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.

His mansion reportedly has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden/landscape space. In addition to this, it features a fountain, an outside bar and a transparent fireplace as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larson is currently worth $12 million.

Kyle Larson's awards and prize money from various victories, as well as the sponsorship come in handy to elevate his net worth to that value. Speaking to The Arizona Republic earlier, he revealed how he manages to strike a balance between Arizona and North Carolina.

"It's relaxing and just a nice change of pace. I don't think about North Carolina at all when I'm out here. But once I go (back), I'm content there as well, so I feel like we have a good balance," he said.

Kyle Larson further stated that getting away from racing is a "recharge" for him in the multi-million dollar mansion.

"It's nice to kind of get away from racing a little bit, because I'm surrounded by it every day of the week. I enjoy everything about where we live, how close everything is and how nice everything is. It's a nice kind of recharge."

Kyle Larson gets to spend more time with his family in Arizona

Kyle Larson married Katelyn Sweet in 2018 and they have two kids together. While they spent most of their time living in North Carolina, the move to Arizona has made it easier for him to spend more time with his family, Larson revealed.

He stated that living in Arizona is much more efficient for him since he saves a lot of time driving around the city, further revealing that most of the places that he has to go are minutes away from his mansion.

"Life is good everywhere, but you just have access to a lot more," he told Arizona Republic. "Great restaurants, shopping, golf, hiking, all of that stuff. North Carolina, if you want to go hiking, you drive like 45 minutes somewhere. There's nice restaurants everywhere, but there's less."

"I just have way more time in Arizona. The gym that I work out in is 10 minutes from my house. When I'm in North Carolina, I have to drive 35 minutes to the gym, there and back."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver added that he is also able to deal better with the NASCAR meetings and thus saves up time to spend with the family.

“Even like with the NASCAR stuff, I can call in to all the (meetings). Where when I'm in North Carolina, I obviously go and it just takes up way more time. It's less time for quality time I get to spend with my family. I'm way more engaged with the family when I'm in Arizona.”

Kyle Larson has performed competitively so far this season. He leads the standings with one race win, six stage wins and 570 laps led so far. He is in strong contention for the championship, given he clears off for the Playoffs, which seems likely.