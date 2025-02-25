Insider blasts NASCAR’s ‘unfortunate’ decision that denied fans a thrilling photo finish between ‘two of the best drivers’

During the latest episode of The Teadown podcast, renowned journalists and NASCAR enthusiasts Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi talked about the controversial finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23. Gluck felt it was unfortunate that NASCAR had to drop a caution as the fans were left yearning for an electrifying three-wide finish.

The race saw 50 lead changes and that too by 15 different drivers. There were a total of 11 cautions throughout the race. But the most talked about is the one that came out while Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Carson Hocevar were battling it out at the front.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry got turned into the wall bringing out that last yellow, thus freezing the field. As per the rules, Bell, the then-leader, was announced the winner. Reflecting on the same, Gluck said:

“NASCAR had just said this morning we're going to call this if it's a similar situation. They follow through, they call. It's very unfortunate. Jordan, it's very unfortunate...this sucks. We all feel robbed of seeing a three-wide finish that would have been epic after a freaking awesome race.”

Bianchi added how fierce the last-lap battle between Larson and Bell was turning out to be.

“Two of NASCAR's best drivers going toe to toe.”

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevy Camaro, had to settle for a P3 finish, his first top-five performance of the season. Bell is now in the playoffs alongside Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who earned the honor after winning this year’s Daytona 500.

Next is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas scheduled for Sunday, March 2. Fans can catch the action live on FOX from 3:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

American motoring giant all set to return to NASCAR

In a recent report by The Athletic, Jordan Bianchi revealed that Dodge is ready to make its NASCAR Cup Series return as early as 2027. Talks of adding a fourth OEM to the league have been going on for several years, but it seems it's finally happening.

Dodge competed in the Cup between 2001 and 2012 before exiting due to financial barriers and Team Penske, its only dedicated partner at the time, switching to Ford Mustangs. Bianchi's report on The Athletic read:

“NASCAR is reviewing Dodge’s submission to field a truck through its “Ram” brand and an answer is expected soon, sources with knowledge of the plans said. While there are no guarantees, sources expect that the league will eventually approve Dodge returning.”

Besides Dodge, Honda could join the roster as NASCAR’s fifth OEM. The Japanese manufacturer is reportedly departing IndyCar after the 2026 season, marking the end of its contract with the sport.

