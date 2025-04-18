Insider breaks down how NASCAR’s ‘forward-thinking’ team owner could escape HMS’ ‘forever’ OEM superiority

Since Dodge's departure from NASCAR at the end of the 2012 season, teams in the Cup Series have relied on three primary OEMs—Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. But more than a decade later, rumors are swirling once again about a potential return for the iconic American brand. Fresh reports suggest Dodge is actively exploring a comeback to stock car racing.

During NASCAR’s lone midseason break this weekend, The Athletic's well-known journalist Jordan Bianchi addressed a range of fan questions in a new column. One fan specifically inquired about the possibility of Dodge rejoining the Cup Series grid—and whether Trackhouse Racing, currently a Chevrolet-backed team, could be a likely candidate to make the switch. Responding to the fan, Bianchi said,

"Dodge is preparing to return to NASCAR in 2026 in the Truck Series. The manufacturer is then expected to advance to the Cup Series in short order — sources involved in the discussions say anywhere between one to three years is a reasonable timeline," he wrote

The esteemed NASCAR journalist then further shared how Trackhouse Racing's performance ever since their inception has been nothing short of impressive. Moreover, with their owner Justin Marks being a 'forward' thinker, Dodge could possibly come back to the Cup Series under Trackhouse's banner.

"Trackhouse is an intriguing team any new manufacturer would want within its ranks. The team has shown it can win races, nearly won the 2022 championship, plus has a forward-thinking owner in Justin Marks whose approach would benefit a new manufacturer seeking to create an impression."

Furthermore, a new OEM would really help Trackhouse emerge from the shadow of Hendrick Motorsports, as the two teams share a mutually beneficial collaborative relationship.

"It also wouldn’t hurt Trackhouse to leave Chevrolet, where it will forever be underneath the Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut, to be a manufacturer’s flagship team." he added

NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi makes a bold statement on the alarming turnout at Bristol and Martinsville

In the same article as mentioned above, Jordan Bianchi, a fan, raised concerns about the noticeable dip in attendance at two of NASCAR’s most historic venues—Martinsville Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. The fan pointed out the unusually low turnout, questioning what might be contributing to the decline.

Responding to the fan, Bianchi stated:

"The weather was a factor; the forecast leading into Martinsville called for rain, which likely hurt walkup sales, and Bristol was both rainy and cold. Hard to fault fans for not wanting to come out for either race, and each track also has a second date that tends to resonate more with the ticket-buying public."

Both Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville are scheduled to host playoff races, which have the potential to mark a higher footfall. The races at both esteemed racing facilities are scheduled on Sept 13th and October 26th, respectively.

