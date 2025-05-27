Insider is clear about NASCAR’s ‘fault’ in Kyle Larson’s resentment to attempt the Indy-Charlotte Double again

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson attempted motorsports’ grueling double for the second straight year on Sunday. After failing to finish both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, questions arose about whether he'd try again. A motorsports insider has now addressed that Larson does not wish to attempt the 1,100-mile feat again and addressed how much NASCAR may be to blame for the same.

The 'Double' — a driver competing in both the iconic Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600, on the same day — remains one of motorsport’s toughest challenges. Kyle Larson attempted the feat last year, but inclement weather at Indy delayed the start of the 500, causing Larson to miss the beginning of the Coke 600 in Charlotte.

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck believes that the Hendrick Motorsports driver's hesitation to drive the 1100 miles is the sanctioning body's fault, as competing in both events comes with a lot of logistical challenges. With the added pressure from NASCAR after they added a new rule against missing races, Gluck believes NASCAR's fault in the matter is clear.

"If the Double isn’t attempted again anytime soon, there will be fingers pointed — and more than just at Mother Nature. Frankly, from this view, it would be NASCAR’s fault," he recently wrote on The Athletic.

Furthermore, the piece written by Jeff Gluck also features a statement from Larson himself, where he expressed the difficulties that come with attempting the double.

“I would love to run the Indy 500 again,” a disappointed Larson said Sunday night after crashing out of both races. “Just doing the Double, I think, is just logistically too tough.”

The kind of pressure that mounts on a driver to hope for everything going right, including things not in their control, while attempting the double has made it nearly impossible for them to consider completing the 1100 miles on Memorial Day Weekend. With NASCAR's new rule, the pressure only rises.

Kyle Larson admits he got 'too eager' following crash in the Indy 500

While NASCAR can be held accountable, drivers also hold a certain sense of responsibility for their performance in a race. Kyle Larson's Indy 500 attempt this year ended on lap 91 after an on-track incident wrecked his #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

After the race ended, the former Cup Series champion reflected on the events that led to his wreck, acknowledging his fault in the process.

“I got a little too eager,” a disheartened Larson said. "Just made a mistake. I was really close to Takuma [Sato] and got kinda tight because I was really tucked up underneath him and as I peeked out left, just got loose and spun." (via NASCAR)

Kyle Larson eventually secured a P24 finish in the 109th edition of the Indy 500 and a disappointing P37 finish in the iconic Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

