Insider clears the air on points provisional order as NASCAR stars Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and more fight for The Clash’s final three spots  

NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass has cleared up the order in which drivers Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney will be able to make it into the final race this weekend during the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. In a social media post made earlier today, Pockrass clarifies how the top two finishes in the Last Chance Qualifier race will decide which of the two drivers will claim a spot in the race later today with a points provisional.

The last chance qualifier race comes after the four heat races that took place on Saturday night which saw the top five finishers of each heat race securing a spot in the Clash. The last three spots on the grid are decided by the LCQ race taking place two hours before the main event of the weekend. The top two finishers will automatically have a space on the grid for the race, and the third spot is given to the driver who has achieved the highest points in 2024 and has not already been qualified for the Clash race, with points provisional.

In the case of Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, Pockrass breaks it down through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Blaney would get the points provisional if he doesn't finish top-2 in LCQ. If he runs it and he does finish top-2, then Kyle Larson gets the points provisional. If both Blaney and Larson are top-2, then Ty Gibbs gets the points provisional."

This is the first Cup Series race at the Bowman Gray stadium since 1971, with the Clash race moving to the Winston-Salem track after spending the past three seasons at the LA Coliseum.

Kyle Larson's last three entries into the Clash race ended with the driver taking 5th place, with his 2022 and 2024 entries also having the same starting position of 8th. Ryan Blaney finished the Clash race in 3rd place last year and 4th place in 2022 and 2023.

Kyle Larson discusses what he wants from the crowd at Bowman Gray

Kyle Larson (5) during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray - Practice - Source: Imagn

While this is Kyle Larson's first visit to the track driving his #5 car for Hendrick Motorsports, he has raced at the North Carolina venue during his time in the K&N Pro Series earlier in his career. Speaking to Sportsnaut last month during the off-season, the driver looked back on his experience at the track and hoped that it would be similar to his visit this weekend.

“I don’t remember much about the race but I remember I went into the stands to watch the Modifieds afterwards and that was my first time just being a fan there and it was everything I was hoping it would be. I had watched the Madhouse documentary thing and the crowd was rowdy. We went back once or twice since then but the crowd was really crazy that night so I hope it’s like that,” he said.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray's final race will take place at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with radio coverage by SiriusXM and MRN

