Insider “completely disagrees” with NASCAR’s ruling on Ty Gibbs

Renowned NASCAR insider Eric Estepp shared his take on the Ty Gibbs incident from the Challenge Round 3 - Toyota / Save Mart at the Sonoma Raceway. Sharing his thoughts, Estepp disagreed with NASCAR's ruling, as he put forward two points to prove that Gibbs was at fault.
The recently concluded Cup Series race saw Gibbs nearly hit Brad Keselowski's pit crew during his pit stop. In footage that surfaced on social media, Gibbs was coming to his pit stall at a rapid speed, and nearly knocked the front tire man of the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Telvin McClurkin.
Thanks to his quick reaction, McClurkin saved himself and avoided Gibbs' car. He immediately got into action as Keselowski's car followed suit and arrived for the pit stop. After the pit operation, McClurkin confronted one of the pit crew from Joe Gibbs Racing and had a heated altercation.
Keselowski and his team filed a complaint against the dangerous move by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. However, NASCAR stated that the JGR driver 'did nothing wrong' and dismissed the issue.
As the issue gained huge traction, Estepp, who is a renowned NASCAR expert, shared his take. By sharing two instances, Estepp delivered his verdict. Here's what he wrote on his social media account:
"Wow I completely disagree with NASCAR's conclusion that Ty Gibbs "did nothing wrong." Below are screenshots of how Gibbs entered pit road in stage 1 (left) vs stage 2 (right). By looking at the little orange marker, you can see that Ty was MUCH further left his second stop."
Ty Gibbs finished the race in seventh place, ahead of William Byron and behind Tyler Reddick, while Brad Keselowski came home in 11th place.
Ty Gibbs shared his take on the infamous Sonoma Raceway incident
Following the conclusion of the Sonoma Raceway Cup Series race, Ty Gibbs let his feelings be known about the incident with Brad Keselowski. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the JGR driver said:
"Yeah, you know, by NASCAR’s rules, I’m the lead car because I’m the pit box pass where the 6 is, and I’m in front of him as well,” Gibbs told TNT. “We have these orange lines right there as you can see…Where if I’m behind him, I have to go around those orange lines for it to be a rule, and going in, I have the right of way."
“So, you know, they’re on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason, they kind of get out of the way. And those guys like to push it, and that’s kind of the consequence you pay. So, that’s unfortunate for them that they had a penalty. Nothing malicious, it’s my right of way. So," he further added.
Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing claimed the victory as he denied Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott from taking the win. With this, the #88 driver picked his second consecutive and third road course win.
