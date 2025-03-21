Insider delivers shocking Florida fires update threatening NASCAR’s Homestead-Miami visit

The sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR season is scheduled to be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Ahead of the race, stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck shared a concerning update.

Gluck took to his X account and shared clips of the "Grass Fire" near the track. The city reported that 30% of the fire is contained, which was clearly visible from the Homestead-Miami track. The city government has issued a health advisory for the area and closed US Highway 1 due to visibility issues.

Despite the massive 14,000-acre fire, NASCAR has made no changes to the race weekend. The event will begin with the Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying session in the afternoon before the main event on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The city of Homestead announced the latest update, stating:

"Grass Fire Update: 3.20.25, 5 PM Emergency teams continue monitoring the fire. Health: Limit outdoor exposure, keep windows closed. Traffic: US 1 closing intermittently, Card Sound Road closed. Power: Repairs underway. Safety:Fire 30% contained. NASCAR: Events remain on schedule." (via X)

Jamie Little, stock car racing commentator for the upcoming Truck Series race, shared she had to change hotels due to the fire and tweeted:

"This is wild. Brush fires so close to the racetrack in Florida. Highway shutdown to The Keys. Hotel change for us."

The other two races at the track include the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Hard Rock Bet 300, scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at 4:00 PM ET, and the Cup Series race, the Straight Talk Wireless 400, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET.

NASCAR announced a new rule ahead of the Homestead-Miami race

Following the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Pennzoil 400 race, the sanctioning body announced a significant rule change. After JGR driver Christopher Bell stopped at one of his teammate's pit stops last week, the governing body stated that drivers would face penalties for practicing this maneuver.

“If a vehicle receives service in another team’s pit stall in an effort to correct a safety issue, the vehicle will receive a flag status penalty,” NASCAR said on Thursday.

“The vehicle will either restart at the tail of the field or receive a pass-through for pitting outside the assigned pit box. If a vehicle receives service in another team’s pit stall for competition adjustments, the vehicle may receive a lap(s) penalty,” the Stock Car Racing Association added. (via theSpun.com)

During the Pennzoil 400, Christopher Bell faced a loose front wheel and stopped in his teammate Chase Briscoe's pit stop. Briscoe's pit team fixed Bell's wheel, but this resulted in a penalty for Bell. The governing body required him to go to the back of the field after a caution.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry secured his maiden victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He ended Bell's chance to tie with the record of winning four consecutive races set by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. He finished 12th in the race, earning 26 points and ranking second on the points table with 178 points.

